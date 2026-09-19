Scientists Studied Over 400K Hard Drives, And This Major Tech Brand's Failed The Most

One of the important things to keep in mind when buying a hard disk drive (HDD) is that it can fail. While all HDDs eventually fail, it turns out that models from different manufacturers aren't created equal, with some proving more reliable than others in the short and medium term. That's according to new peer-reviewed research by two scientists (Christoph Siemroth and Yeomyung Park) published on IEEE Xplore. The two analyzed the reliability of more than 400,000 hard drives from four major brands, including Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (HGST), Seagate, Toshiba, and Western Digital. Of the four, the team found that Toshiba's HDDs failed the most.

For drives between 50 and 100 months old, Toshiba's HDD failure rate was between five and six out of 1,000 HDDs per month, while models from other manufacturers in the study had 2.5 or fewer failures, according to the study. The study found Toshiba's monthly HDD failure rate worsens after 60 months, rising to over four times the early-month rate, something that wasn't observed in the sample for other HDD brands. The research in question, titled "Are There Manufacturer Differences in Hard-Drive Reliability?" is based on an analysis of publicly available data from Backblaze, a cloud storage provider.

The sample used in the analysis is comprehensive; it includes 443,156 HDDs and covers more than 1.66 million drive-years of data from 2013 through the second quarter of 2025. The analysis used two different duration regression models, holding drive age, capacity, form factor, and drive temperature constant, so these aren't raw failure rates. The research shows drive reliability changes over the lifetime of the HDD and varies by manufacturer, which is why you probably shouldn't buy a used HDD.