The Bestselling Vehicle Ever Built With A CVT Isn't A Car
Now, there's a vital point to make right from the beginning here. Some might consider the CVT-equipped vehicle with the highest sales ever to be a car, and an iconic one too; the Toyota Corolla. Though this is technically true — the Corolla is the best-selling car on the planet after all, hitting 44 million sales as of September 2016. However, the Corolla didn't receive a CVT until the 2014 model year. For this reason, the most popular vehicle that has had a CVT since its introduction is Honda's Activa scooter, which arrived in 2001. As of October 2025, a remarkable 35 million of these scooters have been sold.
The Honda Activa is a stark reminder that it isn't necessarily having the most formidable specs that makes a vehicle a cultural icon, nor is it the most eye-catching look. A particular advantage the Activa has, instead, is the adoration of the largest country in the world. The Activa is an institution in India, a country that, at the time of writing, has a population of approximately 1.47 billion people.
Let's dive into the story of how the seemingly humble Honda Activa became a legend, and what it can do with the CVT system it has boasted since its inception. It's also important to understand why it matters that the model boasts a continuously variable transmission, as there are some important differences between CVTs and conventional automatic transmissions.
The birth of an Indian superstar
Some vehicles are the humble workhorses of the auto world. Nothing spectacular, but vital in keeping families moving day after day. There's perhaps no better example of such a model, as far as an Indian rider in particular would be concerned, than the Honda Activa. It was introduced in the Asian nation in 2001, and its initial specs weren't the most stellar. With a total of 7 horsepower and a top speed of around 48 mph, along witha 102cc engine, it's no speed demon, but for its many advocates, it boasts some of the most important attributes: dependability, convenience, and ease of use.
A CVT is a type of transmission that doesn't contain a set number of gears. Instead, it (typically) consists of a system of pulleys that allow the system to adjust to a ratio of speed combinations between the engine shaft and drive shaft,as befits the road conditions and circumstances at hand. A CVT does require maintenance, but user friendliness is the priority. Another advantage of such a system is that it's typically more efficient in terms of power usage than a standard automatic transmission, although a known downside is the limited torque. Overall, the system can provide a comfortable and efficient ride, without requiring the rider to change gears themselves.
It's a solid, economical ride, an enormous boon that makes it a valuable pick for regular trips and short commutes. While not necessarily an entry-level model, it's definitely user-friendly, and this makes it a more welcoming ride for those of all experience levels.
How the Honda Activa became, and remains, such a phenomenon
Though the Honda Activa's huge success among Indian riders certainly wasn't guaranteed, it definitely occurred by design. Charting the history of the model in September 2025, Honda stated that its sustained sales were the result of "a timeless design that stays close to people's lives through repeated evolutions optimized to suit the climate and mentality of India."
The brand explains that a priority was ensuring that the body of the vehicle could withstand the variable and challenging weather conditions across the vast country. In tackling this, the team determined that steel components in key areas around the model (including the front fender) would make it more robust and versatile, while also not adding a lot of weight that could make handling more difficult.
Its look and style was carefully curated too. Division head of the Design Creation Division at Honda R&D India, Nitin Nagdavane, explained the concepts at the heart of the creation process: "...a balance between passing down the ACTIVA's premium and elegant character and incorporating just the right amount of trendiness, without going overboard on aggressiveness or sportiness." It's this overarching concept, largely unchanged over 25 years of developing and iterating on the Activa, that cemented its place in Indian culture.
It blends in almost unnoticably, a regular sight that won't turn heads, but that's because it's just so familiar. The V-Matic (CVT) transmission has been an enormous part of this success, with the advantage of smoother shifting for more challenging terrain lending so much to the usability and versatility of the model. CVTs sometimes get a bad rap, but they've proven a particularly good fit for the Activa.