The Bestselling Vehicle Ever Built With A CVT Isn't A Car

Now, there's a vital point to make right from the beginning here. Some might consider the CVT-equipped vehicle with the highest sales ever to be a car, and an iconic one too; the Toyota Corolla. Though this is technically true — the Corolla is the best-selling car on the planet after all, hitting 44 million sales as of September 2016. However, the Corolla didn't receive a CVT until the 2014 model year. For this reason, the most popular vehicle that has had a CVT since its introduction is Honda's Activa scooter, which arrived in 2001. As of October 2025, a remarkable 35 million of these scooters have been sold.

The Honda Activa is a stark reminder that it isn't necessarily having the most formidable specs that makes a vehicle a cultural icon, nor is it the most eye-catching look. A particular advantage the Activa has, instead, is the adoration of the largest country in the world. The Activa is an institution in India, a country that, at the time of writing, has a population of approximately 1.47 billion people.

Let's dive into the story of how the seemingly humble Honda Activa became a legend, and what it can do with the CVT system it has boasted since its inception. It's also important to understand why it matters that the model boasts a continuously variable transmission, as there are some important differences between CVTs and conventional automatic transmissions.