The Engines That Powered America's Legendary Huey Helicopters

If you've ever seen a Vietnam War film or documentary, or even Miss Saigon on Broadway, then you've most likely seen a Huey. It's the compact helicopter with the two-blade rotor that makes that famous chopping "whop-whop" sound. Before the Huey existed, many military helicopters were powered by piston engines, and those early designs were particularly difficult to maintain. The U.S. Army wanted something lighter, more reliable, and versatile enough to serve as both a utility and medical evacuation helicopter.

To meet these requirements, the Army launched a design competition, which the Bell Helicopter Company won. In 1956, Bell's turbine-powered XH-40 prototype took its first flight. The production aircraft was named the Iroquois HU-1, which is where the nickname "Huey" comes from. In 1962, the HU-1 was redesignated UH-1, but the nickname stuck. The Huey soon became one of the most versatile tools in the U.S. military arsenal. It transported troops, evacuated wounded soldiers, hauled cargo, and even served as a gunship.

Its large cabin openings also made it easy to move people and equipment in and out quickly. That's why it can seem like Huey helicopters often fly with the doors open. Although the Huey came about partly because the Army wanted a turbine-powered helicopter, it didn't rely on just one engine throughout its active service. Before the twin-engine setups in later Hueys, it used Lycoming's T53 and General Electric's T58. Here's a look at how the engines that powered one of the most iconic military helicopters in history evolved over the years.