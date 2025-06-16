What Helicopter Is Nicknamed 'The Jolly Green Giant' And Is It Still Being Used Today?

It's common for the general public to refer to anything large and green as a "Jolly Green Giant," and military helicopters are no exception. Sikorsky's HH-3E, another chopper that proves the introduction of the helicopter changed the U.S. Army, was known as the Jolly Green Giant. It wasn't the largest military helicopter, but being 73 feet long and weighing in at 22,050 pounds when fully laden, did make it a giant indeed, and its twin T58-GE-5 General Electric engines offering 3,000 horsepower combined, gave it a potent powertrain to match.

Despite its imposing presence, the HH-3E wasn't created for the offense. It's a friendly giant. The Vietnam War, characterized by guerilla tactics and conflict in challenging terrain, called for a versatile rescue helicopter, and that's exactly what Sikorsky delivered. Developed from Sikorsky's S-61 amphibious transport helicopter, the U.S. Air Force started flying it in the early 1960s when it was designated as the HSS-2.

For this dangerous yet crucial role, it was modified with apparatus to allow it to reach allies on the ground in areas where its large frame couldn't land, and it was also outfitted with a pair of M60s. The final United States Air Force Jolly Green Giants were removed from active service in the mid-1990s. However, its successors would adopt the same role, and one of them was named after the Jolly Green legend. Many notable aircraft flew in the Vietnam War, and this proud giant was one of them.

