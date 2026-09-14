Aston Martin's First Street-Legal Superbike Is Finally Open For Orders

As the maker of a vehicle dubbed the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles, Brough superior knows a thing or three about making street-legal two-wheelers, but as Backfire News points out, what's legal in one country may not be in another. The AMB 002 is being built in France, and may well be street legal in Europe, but getting it past the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. could be an uphill battle, and one that's not worth the hassle for its makers given how limited a production run it's getting. That may mean any U.S. collector hoping to grab one will have to keep it for track use anyway, assuming they can secure one of the 300 units at all.

But let's not let practicalities stand in the way of fantasy. Back to the vital statistics. The AMB 002 weighs just 419 pounds (190 kg) thanks to its carbon-fiber body. Its V-twin engine is ensconced in a titanium frame weighing just 11 pounds (5 kg) that's milled from a solid billet, and the bike has perfect 50:50 weight distribution. It's also packed with stylistic nods to Aston Martin's cars, like the twin oval exhausts with ribbed heat sinks that take their design cues from the Vanquish, DB12 S and DBX S. "Initial orders are now being taken for the hand-built strictly limited AMB 002, with deliveries commencing in Q3 2027," Aston Martin explained when it announced the super bike this week. So you've got some time to start saving.