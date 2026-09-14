Aston Martin's First Street-Legal Superbike Is Finally Open For Orders
Aston Martin may be best known for making four-wheeled dream vehicles, but it's dabbled with two-wheeled ones, too. Back in 2019 it revealed the AMB 001, a handmade motorcycle built in partnership with Brough Superior, intended for the track, and limited to 100 units. The AMB 001 Pro, which was limited to 88 units, followed in 2022. Now the pair are back with a sequel, the no-less attention-grabbing AMB 002. But this time around, it's street-legal, and there'll be 300 of them.
There's no word on pricing yet, but like everything else in Aston Martin's stable, if you have to ask, you're not the target market. With the AMB 001 priced at around $120,000, we expect the AMB 002 to be at least as much. What we do know, though, is that the AMB 002 will be powered by a 1,083cc four-stroke water-cooled V-twin developing 130 BHP and 110 Nm of torque, which might make it more difficult for bystanders to catch a glimpse than they'd like. Which is a pity, given how arresting it is.
Legal on some streets, but not others
As the maker of a vehicle dubbed the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles, Brough superior knows a thing or three about making street-legal two-wheelers, but as Backfire News points out, what's legal in one country may not be in another. The AMB 002 is being built in France, and may well be street legal in Europe, but getting it past the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. could be an uphill battle, and one that's not worth the hassle for its makers given how limited a production run it's getting. That may mean any U.S. collector hoping to grab one will have to keep it for track use anyway, assuming they can secure one of the 300 units at all.
But let's not let practicalities stand in the way of fantasy. Back to the vital statistics. The AMB 002 weighs just 419 pounds (190 kg) thanks to its carbon-fiber body. Its V-twin engine is ensconced in a titanium frame weighing just 11 pounds (5 kg) that's milled from a solid billet, and the bike has perfect 50:50 weight distribution. It's also packed with stylistic nods to Aston Martin's cars, like the twin oval exhausts with ribbed heat sinks that take their design cues from the Vanquish, DB12 S and DBX S. "Initial orders are now being taken for the hand-built strictly limited AMB 002, with deliveries commencing in Q3 2027," Aston Martin explained when it announced the super bike this week. So you've got some time to start saving.