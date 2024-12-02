How Many Aston Martin Motorcycles Were Made And What Horsepower Did They Have?
We've all watched James Bond race around in his tricked-out Aston Martin, bristling with all manner of gadgets to fend off the villain in his latest movie. But what if we told you the famed British car maker also made some incredible motorcycles? Mind blown, right? Well, it did, and they're the envy of more than just film spies.
The AMB 001 was the first motorcycle in history with Aston Martin wings and had a limited production run of just 100 examples. Unveiled at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows at the end of 2019, it came to fruition through a collaborative effort that brought together Aston Martin's design prowess and Brough Superior's cutting-edge engineering. A second joint venture — the AMB 001 Pro, launched in November 2022 — had just 88 models built, making these bikes very rare indeed.
While Aston Martin is a name everyone knows thanks to 007 and hit models like the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish, Brough Superior may only be known to motorcycle enthusiasts and historians. Brough is known for being one of the world's great motorcycle companies. From 1919 until the eve of the Second World War in 1940, it made a mere 3,048 bikes, 300 of which were their famous Brough Superior SS100, known as the "Rolls-Royce of motorcycles." In fact, the legendary T. E. Lawrence (aka Lawrence of Arabia) actually died from injuries sustained in a crash riding his SS100. In 2008, Frenchman Thierry Henriette (of Boxer Design) was brought on to run the company restarted by Mark Upman.
The AMB 001 and Pro models are both quite powerful
The body of the AMB 001 is made entirely of carbon fiber (even where you can't see the parts), allowing for a dry weight of just 397 pounds. The seat and matching handlebar grips are high-quality leather with superior stitching. The chassis has a CNC machined from solid backbone and a structural carbon fiber rear subframe with Titanium interfaces. It was available in multiple colors, including Cosmos Orange, Xenon Satin, Hyper Red, and Intense Blue. The 001 is powered by a turbocharged DOHC 997cc 8-valve 88-degree V-twin — water and oil cooled — kicking out 180 hp. That's mated to a 6-speed gearbox and APTC clutch, a composite chain/gear cam drive, and wheels machined from aluminum. The AMB 001 retailed for approximately $121,000 and promptly sold out.
In 2022, the dynamic duo of Aston Martin and Brough Superior unveiled the AMB 001 Pro, a track-only superbike inspired by Aston Martin's Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar, one of the most expensive cars of all time. The bike was limited to just 88 units and retailed for $183,895.
Powered by a similar engine as the AMB 001, this version produces 225 hp (an increase of 25%). Its dry weight of 386 pounds made it 11 pounds lighter and allowed it to have a power-to-weight ratio of 1.28 hp/kg. Unlike the standard AMB 001, the Pro model was only offered in one version with a single paint scheme – Verdant Jade with satin-finished carbon fiber and black Cerakote engine and suspension with Photon Lime accents.