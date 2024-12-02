How Many Aston Martin Motorcycles Were Made And What Horsepower Did They Have?

We've all watched James Bond race around in his tricked-out Aston Martin, bristling with all manner of gadgets to fend off the villain in his latest movie. But what if we told you the famed British car maker also made some incredible motorcycles? Mind blown, right? Well, it did, and they're the envy of more than just film spies.

The AMB 001 was the first motorcycle in history with Aston Martin wings and had a limited production run of just 100 examples. Unveiled at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows at the end of 2019, it came to fruition through a collaborative effort that brought together Aston Martin's design prowess and Brough Superior's cutting-edge engineering. A second joint venture — the AMB 001 Pro, launched in November 2022 — had just 88 models built, making these bikes very rare indeed.

While Aston Martin is a name everyone knows thanks to 007 and hit models like the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish, Brough Superior may only be known to motorcycle enthusiasts and historians. Brough is known for being one of the world's great motorcycle companies. From 1919 until the eve of the Second World War in 1940, it made a mere 3,048 bikes, 300 of which were their famous Brough Superior SS100, known as the "Rolls-Royce of motorcycles." In fact, the legendary T. E. Lawrence (aka Lawrence of Arabia) actually died from injuries sustained in a crash riding his SS100. In 2008, Frenchman Thierry Henriette (of Boxer Design) was brought on to run the company restarted by Mark Upman.

