Who Owns The Company Behind Flock's Controversial Traffic Cameras?

Much has been said about Flock cameras throughout 2026. Many feel they infringe on privacy rights, while others assert they're essential for public safety. Databases like Have I Been Flocked? have even popped up to keep tabs on the controversial camera network and alert the public about what it's doing. However, not everyone knows about the company behind it all, Flock Safety, or how it came to exist in the first place — or who owns it, for that matter.

Flock Safety, known in the corporate world as Flock Group Inc., is a private company. There's no public listing of the company's board of directors, but as a venture-backed company, ownership is split between its founders and its investors. That said, the main name behind Flock is its CEO, Garrett Langley, who co-founded the company alongside his old colleagues, Matt Feury and Paige Todd, back in 2017. Since then, Flock has attracted major investors within the business realm. Now, there are hundreds of thousands of Flock cameras across the United States.