Who Owns The Company Behind Flock's Controversial Traffic Cameras?
Much has been said about Flock cameras throughout 2026. Many feel they infringe on privacy rights, while others assert they're essential for public safety. Databases like Have I Been Flocked? have even popped up to keep tabs on the controversial camera network and alert the public about what it's doing. However, not everyone knows about the company behind it all, Flock Safety, or how it came to exist in the first place — or who owns it, for that matter.
Flock Safety, known in the corporate world as Flock Group Inc., is a private company. There's no public listing of the company's board of directors, but as a venture-backed company, ownership is split between its founders and its investors. That said, the main name behind Flock is its CEO, Garrett Langley, who co-founded the company alongside his old colleagues, Matt Feury and Paige Todd, back in 2017. Since then, Flock has attracted major investors within the business realm. Now, there are hundreds of thousands of Flock cameras across the United States.
Understanding Flock's corporate structure
Following his own experiences with crime in his Atlanta neighborhood, Langley had become interested in the idea of enhancing traditional security cameras to better tackle crime. He had teamed up with Feury and Todd to create their first proof-of-concept camera, with homeowners associations being among the first to give the startup a chance.
Over time, law enforcement agencies caught wind of Flock's work — as did big-money investors like Spark Capital, Founders Fund, Y Combinator, and more — which caused the company's footprint to expand rapidly throughout the following decade. Andreessen Horowitz is one of the company's biggest and most consistent investors, having poured hundreds of millions of dollars into it. Alongside it are the likes of Bedrock and Matrix Partners, who have hopped onto the Flock train at different times over the past decade.
No matter where one might stand on Garrett Langley, Flock Safety, or other companies that make public recording and surveillance tech, there's no denying that Flock has been financially successful. As of this writing, Flock Safety's valuation sits at around $8 billion, but it's also facing growing bipartisan community pushback. As an active force within the company, CEO Garrett Langley has spoken on the controversy to try and explain his vision for Flock's future and address public concerns.
Garrett Langley's response to Flock's public perception
In a 2025 interview, Langley told Forbes that he hopes the Flock system can lead to entirely crime-free cities without compromising civil liberties. The following year, in conversation with CBS News, he addressed instances where law enforcement agencies had wrongfully used Flock data, purportedly to stalk women. He apologized for the alleged abuses and reiterated Flock's goal to maintain public safety. Langley is also aware of the public's negative perception of Flock cameras as invasive; speaking on Fox News' "Saturday in America," he addressed those sentiments and argued there needs to be a middle ground between public safety and privacy. "What we have to prioritize as a country is compromise. How do we have our safety, and how do we balance privacy?" he said.
However, in a December 2025 email from Langley to the Staunton Police Department in Virginia — which was shared by the City of Staunton itself — the CEO suggested that anti-Flock activists, some of whom are attacking and vandalizing the traffic cameras, were placing Flock and law enforcement agencies "under coordinated attack," claiming they were sending misleading messages via social media and weaponizing public information "against [the police department] and [Flock Safety]." Mere days following the email exchange, the City of Staunton announced it would terminate its contract with Flock Safety, and hundreds of other municipalities across the U.S. have done the same.