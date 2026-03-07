Why People Keep Attacking & Vandalizing These Specific Traffic Cameras

Have you spotted a Flock camera on your daily commute yet? If not, it's possible somebody knocked the things down. Over 80,000 of these surveillance traffic cameras have been installed across the US so far, making them one of the most widespread forms of surveillance in the country. Unsurprisingly, not everyone's thrilled by that unsettling fact. It's led to a number of Flock cams getting vandalized, dismantled, or outright destroyed.

Incidents of vandalism against the cameras have been reported across multiple states so far, including Connecticut, Illinois, Virginia, California, and Oregon. Damage has ranged from smashed equipment to devices being cut down from poles or even reportedly being shot. The more cameras get installed, the more backlash we might see — especially considering Flock's role in immigration enforcement.

Ostensibly, Flock Safety scores contracts to install these cameras to serve as automated license plate readers for local law enforcement. The cameras photograph license plates on public roads and let law enforcement agencies search the images to pin down vehicles with possible ties to criminal investigations. Similar to the debate over red light cameras, critics say this is just plain unconstitutional. And like the argument against doorbell cameras, there's also the fact that Flock can (and has!) used its large network to track people's driving habits, including following where and when they travel. Just look at one Virginia driver who was tracked over 500 times.