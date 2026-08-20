Have I Been Flocked: What The Search Database Promises (And Where It Misses The Mark)

Surveillance is always a buzz-worthy topic, but the mid-2020s have seen it dominate mainstream conversation more than ever. One of the main sources of controversy is Flock Security's automated license plate readers (ALPRs). Despite their name, Flock cameras capture far more than license plate numbers and collect all kinds of information that law enforcement can use as they see fit. Naturally, the general public hasn't taken kindly to this level of snooping, and one example of that is the Have I Been Flocked? database, which offers some crucial information about what Flock's users are up to — albeit with some unfortunate missing pieces.

Have I Been Flocked? aims to inform drivers about whether Flock customers — including, but not limited to, law enforcement — have searched for their plate at some point. This information comes from records released by local governments to the public, known as audit logs, that are typically obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests. Unfortunately, while it has a noble goal, the site's database is far from comprehensive. Flock doesn't make the totality of its records available to the public, for one, nor are government bodies in the habit of providing full access to data. Thus, the data is quite incomplete. As of publication, 4,682,721 plates have been identified in the known 238,348,371 Flock searches, with these numbers continuing to climb.

If you're concerned you've been Flocked, but the aforementioned database doesn't have any information to share, don't give up your search just yet. Have I Been Flocked? is constantly being updated, just like other public websites dedicated to holding the company accountable.