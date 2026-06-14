Flock Cameras Capture A Whole Lot More Than Your License Plate Number

Flock Safety is one of those companies you may not have heard of, but it has probably heard of you. This company, headquartered in Atlanta, makes automatic license plate readers, usually placed on roadsides. The problem with those, though, is that they log a lot more than your license plate.

A feature that Flock calls Vehicle Fingerprint can track granular stuff like the make, the body style, a roof rack, and even bumper stickers and decals on a car. Because of this, the plate almost becomes optional, and that's exactly the pitch being made to the police – a half-glimpse of your car is plenty. Any lapses in info can be filled in using other details.

That said, this is just the opening act, as the same technology also allows for drones that trail cars from above and even pick someone out of a crowd by their outfit. Worse, as we'll learn later, there have been cases where officers have abused the technology.

Enabling all this is the Falcon camera system. The standard unit is capable of catching a car moving faster than 60mph, and its view stretches across two lanes of traffic. There's also this Falcon Long Range variant that's built for catching traffic blowing past triple-digit speeds, while at the same time watching a third lane. Across the U.S., over 80,000 of all these have been installed so far.