Folks Are Fighting Flock, But There's Another Company Recording Everyone As Well

Flock Safety and the services it offers are a contentious subject with privacy-minded citizens of late, whether they're trying to work out how many Flock cameras are out there, why Home Depot and Lowe's are using them, or the extent of the information that Flock's automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are collecting at street corners and in retailers' parking lots around the U.S.

While Flock gets most of the attention, it isn't the only company making and deploying ALPRs, nor is it the only one with ties to law enforcement. Another, significantly larger company has been recording license plates and passersby with its network of ALPRs for even longer. It's called Axon, and if you've never heard of it, that's not surprising.

Axon was founded in 1993 as Air Taser Inc., but took its current name in 2017. Whereas Flock originally targeted homeowners associations (HOAs) and everyday consumers, becoming a household name in the process, Axon has largely kept its name and services out of the public eye, despite being a longtime Flock partner and an early investor. This is because it has traditionally marketed its wares directly to police. That imbalance in name recognition is changing, though. In 2025, Axon and Flock had a public spat over data sharing, while 2026 has seen Axon snap up contracts Flock has lost, garnering it the attention of the same organizations resisting Flock's growing presence in U.S. towns and cities.