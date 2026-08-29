How Many Flock Cameras Are In The US? Here's Why It's Hard To Know For Sure

There have already been more than a dozen documented cases of law enforcement officers abusing Flock cameras to stalk people. Those are just the ones where people got caught. It's easy to see how tempting it is to misuse Flock and to imagine how often that's happening. A court case brought by the Institute for Justice revealed that a pair of Virginia residents had been tracked 526 and 849 times respectively over four months. With that much data, no wonder Flock is able to advertise "instant alerts on flagged vehicles." But what's also clear is how easily the service can also be used to work out where people live, play, shop, or work, where their friends and family do the same, and where you're most likely to find them at 9 a.m. on any given Tuesday. Flock goes far beyond the information the police can usually see when they run your plates, essentially enabling any police officer to track down any person who drives a car without a warrant.

Flock is eager to expand its reach. To the chagrin of rangers and tourists alike, its cameras are showing up in National Parks, and 404 Media reports the company even pitched a plan to put its devices in 350,000 Ubers, Lyfts, and other delivery vehicles. Which means the prevalence of Flock cameras is only likely to increase, unless initiatives like the Plate Privacy Project succeed in their efforts to curtail ALPR usage in U.S. cities, and concerned citizens continue pressuring their representatives to legislate against the technology. If you want to check if your license plate has been searched using Flock, you can check the website Have I Been Flocked.