Most Major RV Brands Are Owned By One Of These 4 Companies

If you hate overpriced hotels with thin walls and loud neighbors, you've probably tried camping, but tents and shared restrooms aren't for everyone. RVing gives you the best of both worlds, allowing you to enjoy all the s'mores you want along with your own bed, bathroom, and even air conditioning. RV stands for recreational vehicle and refers to travel trailers and motorhomes with living spaces. The first RVs hit the road in 1910, though early RVs bear little resemblance to modern models. The first, the Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau, had an on-board bathroom. It didn't take long for people to see the value in this unique mode of travel. Camping clubs formed in the 1920s and today, more than eight million American households own an RV.

Whether you already have an RV in your driveway or you've simply browsed for when "someday" comes, you probably know that there's a sea of choices, from brand and class (A, B, and C) to options and price. Popular brands include Winnebago, Coachmen, and Fleetwood, but there are dozens of brands to choose from, so it may surprise you to learn that many of these brands are owned by one of only four companies. While market consolidation can help lower costs and simplify the supply chain, some believe it can also lead to a decline in quality control and lead to cookie cutter designs that challenge innovation. That being said, buying from one of these four companies may give you easier access to service and help with resale. To help you cut through the noise of a complex market, here are the four companies that dominate the RV industry.