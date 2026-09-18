Most Major RV Brands Are Owned By One Of These 4 Companies
If you hate overpriced hotels with thin walls and loud neighbors, you've probably tried camping, but tents and shared restrooms aren't for everyone. RVing gives you the best of both worlds, allowing you to enjoy all the s'mores you want along with your own bed, bathroom, and even air conditioning. RV stands for recreational vehicle and refers to travel trailers and motorhomes with living spaces. The first RVs hit the road in 1910, though early RVs bear little resemblance to modern models. The first, the Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau, had an on-board bathroom. It didn't take long for people to see the value in this unique mode of travel. Camping clubs formed in the 1920s and today, more than eight million American households own an RV.
Whether you already have an RV in your driveway or you've simply browsed for when "someday" comes, you probably know that there's a sea of choices, from brand and class (A, B, and C) to options and price. Popular brands include Winnebago, Coachmen, and Fleetwood, but there are dozens of brands to choose from, so it may surprise you to learn that many of these brands are owned by one of only four companies. While market consolidation can help lower costs and simplify the supply chain, some believe it can also lead to a decline in quality control and lead to cookie cutter designs that challenge innovation. That being said, buying from one of these four companies may give you easier access to service and help with resale. To help you cut through the noise of a complex market, here are the four companies that dominate the RV industry.
REV Group
You may not have heard of REV Group, but you've almost certainly heard of its RV brands, which include Holiday Rambler, Fleetwood, American Coach, and Monaco Coach. The company is headquartered in Wisconsin and, along with RVs, also specializes in specialty vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances.
The brands under REV Group mainly sell motorhomes. Holiday Rambler has been a player in the RV market since the 1950s and was the first to use aluminum-frame construction for stronger, more lightweight RVs. Today, it focuses on high-end Class A motorhomes. Fleetwood RV is another mainstay in this business, and was the top-selling motorhome brand in North America during the 1990s, selling names you may remember like Soundwind and Pace Arrow. Popular models today include Bounder and Flair & Fortis.
You may have explored the Monaco Coach brand if you're interested in a high-end, luxury motorhome. The brand is no longer in production, but REV Group continues to provide support to owners with repair services at two locations along with access to replacement parts and accessories. If you want luxury, REV also owns American Coach, which describes itself as the "connoisseur's choice." The company currently sells two Class A motorhomes, the American Eagle, which sells for over $1,000,000, and the American Dream, which starts at more than $800,000.
REV Group has a dynamic history, recently selling its Lance Camper and Midwest Automotive Designs divisions to focus primarily on motorhomes and emergency vehicles.
Forest River
You probably know Warren Buffett as a billionaire philanthropist who earned his fortune through brilliant investment strategy. He has large stakes in companies like Apple and Coca-Cola, but he also owns an RV company called Forest River. Created in 1996 to help people "experience the joy of the outdoors," founder Pete Liegl famously sold his vision to Buffett after one single dinner meeting. Today, the company owns several motorhome badges, including Coachmen, Berkshire Luxury Coach, Dynamax, and East To West. Its travel trailer line is even more extensive, with brands including Aurora, Palomino, Wildwood, and many more.
According to the company's website, Forest River is the largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles in North America, also making pontoon boats, buses, and vans. The company is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, and it builds Class A and Class C motorhomes, along with Class B, which are sometimes known as sprinter vans, at various price points. Quality appears to differ from brand to brand, which is a top concern when brands begin to consolidate under one umbrella, but overall the brand is typically well-received by owners.
One perk for owners is Forest River's commitment to a positive owner experience at the local level. The company encourages you to buy from your local dealership for convenience and easier service and repairs. Forest River also provides warranty information on its website, along with an easy recall search.
Winnebago
Winnebago RVs, or Winnies, as fans often call them, have been on the road for decades — long enough to enter the cultural zeitgeist of the 1980s (remember the movie Spaceballs and its flying Winnebago?). Even if you're never stepped foot into an RV, you've probably heard of this brand. The company launched with the 15-foot Aljo trailer, which sold for $895, in 1958. Its first motorhome debuted in 1967. Winnebago acquired Grand Design RV in 2016, then Newmar Corporation in 2019.
Newmar is known for luxury, customized Class A and Class C coaches that are "crafted with purpose." The company works with premium product partners and uses residential-grade building techniques. Details that set Newmar apart from competitors include double insulation on floors and sidewalls for better sound and weather insulation, custom-built wood cabinetry, residential-grade appliances, and smart technology for entertainment, climate, and lighting.
Grand Design sells Class B and C motorhomes, along with travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and destination trailers. The company values customer-focused and forward-thinking design, along with personalized service. Finally, you can still purchase an RV with the Winnebago name on it. The Winnie brand offers Class A and Class C motorhomes and smaller but cute and functional camper vans, along with towable trailers. If you're hoping to purchase a motorhome that actually costs less than a single-family home, Winnebago may be the brand for you. You can purchase a small Class C for less than $200,000. The company's travel trailers start at less than $21,000.
Thor Industries
Founded in 1980, Thor Industries owns some of the most recognizable brands in the RV industry, including Airstream, Dutchmen, Jayco, Tiffin, CrossRoads, and several more. The brand was created with the acquisition of Airstream, a company that today combines its iconic exterior features with surprisingly modern amenities. It became a publicly traded company in 1984 and is now the largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles in the world.
Despite the historical connotations of its name, Thor Industries has its sights set firmly on the future. The company states that its innovation team "strives to improve and expand the RVing experience" through smart technology and electric mobility systems. In an effort to reduce the environmental impact of RVing, the company is developing electric RVs and supports the use of lightweight, aerodynamic materials. Venture, for example, makes lightweight and ultra-lightweight travel trailers, and Entegra Coach introduced the first extended range electric Class A motorhome in 2025.
Thor Industries also owns several companies that provide parts and materials used in the construction of RVs. The Airxcel family of brands provides heating and cooling systems, window glass and shades, kitchen appliances, composite panels, and much more. A company called Aqua-Hot designs hydronic heating systems, while Dicor Products makes RV roofing systems. This vast portfolio allows Thor Industries to better control its supply chain and production costs, which in theory allows it to provide more competitive pricing.