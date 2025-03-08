Fiberglass Vs. Aluminum RVs: The Pros, Cons, And Key Differences

Recreational vehicles, or RVs, date all the way back to 1889, and are a regular presence on highways across the U.S. and in many countries around the world. Manufactured by top companies like Fleetwood and Winnebago, RVs can be a fun way to travel for families of all sizes who choose the more scenic route of the open road. For those in the market to purchase an RV, fiberglass is a popular choice. But how does it compare to aluminum?

According to a 2016 Good Life RV article, fiberglass RVs have an edge over aluminum when it comes to upkeep. Fiberglass is cleaner and more durable, whereas aluminum's dull finish actually holds dirt much longer. Fiberglass can also increase gas mileage since it's lighter than aluminum. The streamlined shape of fiberglass RVs can play a part too, because they're more aerodynamic and thus improve gas mileage.

But looking good and staying clean perhaps isn't the selling point for some buyers. A 2024 Camping World article points out that fiberglass can be more expensive to repair. That's because only the damaged panel on an aluminum RV would need replacing, while a fiberglass RV would likely need the entire side swapped out. This means that aluminum RVs are also much more affordable than fiberglass, which could be the determining factor for many buyers from the start.

