4 Times When It's Better To Use 12V Makita Tools Instead Of 18V

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Those who work with (or dabble in) power tools have no shortage of options, since major power tool brands offer battery-powered devices to help worksite professionals and DIYers alike tackle several kinds of projects. These options vary widely, however, in terms of both performance and power, which often go hand in hand.

Makita manufactures a variety of cordless power tools that run on 18V, 40V, and even 80V portable lithium-ion batteries — a power tool technology that Milwaukee actually invented. Devices in those battery ranges are great for heavy duty tasks, but they tend to be bulkier and more cumbersome to handle on the job. Likewise, not all projects require the sort of power that the 40V-plus platforms are designed to deliver.

There are some occasions where even an 18V Makita tool might be more than the job requires. If you count yourself a devotee of the Makita brand, the outfit does offer an extensive line of smaller, ergonomically designed 12V power tools that may be easier and more comfortable to handle on the job while still providing users with the power they need. You may even be able to save a few bucks on batteries, as Makita's 12V power packs are shareable between devices. In a similar vein, 12V tools tend to be less expensive than the 18V competition. Here are a few notable instances where 12V performance makes more sense than their beefier alternatives.