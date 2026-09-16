4 Times When It's Better To Use 12V Makita Tools Instead Of 18V
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Those who work with (or dabble in) power tools have no shortage of options, since major power tool brands offer battery-powered devices to help worksite professionals and DIYers alike tackle several kinds of projects. These options vary widely, however, in terms of both performance and power, which often go hand in hand.
Makita manufactures a variety of cordless power tools that run on 18V, 40V, and even 80V portable lithium-ion batteries — a power tool technology that Milwaukee actually invented. Devices in those battery ranges are great for heavy duty tasks, but they tend to be bulkier and more cumbersome to handle on the job. Likewise, not all projects require the sort of power that the 40V-plus platforms are designed to deliver.
There are some occasions where even an 18V Makita tool might be more than the job requires. If you count yourself a devotee of the Makita brand, the outfit does offer an extensive line of smaller, ergonomically designed 12V power tools that may be easier and more comfortable to handle on the job while still providing users with the power they need. You may even be able to save a few bucks on batteries, as Makita's 12V power packs are shareable between devices. In a similar vein, 12V tools tend to be less expensive than the 18V competition. Here are a few notable instances where 12V performance makes more sense than their beefier alternatives.
For cuts that require a more delicate touch
There are plenty of cutting tools available to consumers that utilize 18V power. However, there are also plenty of jobs that don't require the bulk or power that an 18V tool delivers, while also still requiring more power than you'd get from a pair of scissors or a box cutter. For those jobs, Makita has a 12V option in the form of the CXT Cordless Multi-Cutter. You can currently purchase the tool-only version of this cutter through The Home Depot for $109.99, with the price jumping up to $173.99 if you need a battery and charger to go with it.
Makita pits the Multi-Cutter as a solid option for those working with materials like cardboard, vinyl, carpet, and leather. Those materials tend to require a little more precision in each cut, and thus a slightly more delicate hand at the cutting point. This 300 RPM tool provides that functionality by way of a self-sharpening blade that can cut many softer materials up to ¼-inch thick, plus a built-in site line indicator to ensure you're always cutting straight. The cutter also weighs just over 1.5 pounds with a battery attached, so you should have no problem using this tool comfortably for extended periods.
When you're drilling or driving overhead
Those who regularly work gigs that require holding devices up over their heads can tell you how important it is to have smaller tools on hand. They'd probably also tell you that they frequently opt for 12V power tools over their 18V counterparts during overhead work. That is largely because 12V tools tend to be smaller and lighter than 18V devices, namely when their batteries are attached.
To that end, investing in lighter 12V drivers could prove well worth the investment for folks who work with gutters, roofs, or ceilings. Not only can 12V tools be easier to handle in the course of such work, but even the slightest of reduction in weight can make them easer to carry up ladders as well.
You can land a Makita Cordless 12V Drill and Impact Driver as a combo kit that The Home Depot currently sells for $169. Respectively, those tools weigh 2.4 pounds and 2.3 pounds (with their batteries attached) and provide 250 pounds and 975 pounds of torque. Both of these power tools have ergonomically designed handles. Paired with being lightweight, that makes them desirable for overhead work. They're also part of Makita's growing 12V CXT lineup, which the brand claims is designed to be compact and comfortable in equal measure.
When you need a work light in a tight space
Compact and easily transportable lighting is essential for those who work in low-lit areas like attics and crawl spaces. In these settings, if you want more of a full-space illumination than a headlamp can provide, a 12V work light may be preferable to 18V models. The same may be true even if you're just lighting the inside of a cabinet for plumbing issues.
In the Makita lineup, the 12V CXT Compact LED Flashlight is a powerful but palm-sized option that The Home Depot sells for just $37.99. For that price, you get a sleekly designed 4-inch, 1.4-pound light that's portable even with the battery attached. With its ergonomic design, the light should be easy to direct by hand. Yet it can also function as a free standing light and won't take up much space in your tool bag. Maxing out at 200 lumens of illumination, the Makita torch should provide plenty of neutral white light in small spaces without straining your eyes. Makita claims a 4Ah battery can even provide users with up to 29 hours of light on a full charge. With a built-in USB port, Makita's Compact LED Flashlight will even allow you to power up compatible devices in a pinch, which is nice.
During yard work
If you own a home or work in landscaping, a quality leaf blower from a good brand is about as invaluable a tool as you can have in your arsenal. These days, there are many different variations in the greater blower market, with most running on 18V and 40V power packs. You often need a 40V leaf blower for blowing leaves and debris from a yard of almost any size. That level of power may feel like overkill for smaller scaled jobs like blowing debris from patios, paved areas, and work spaces, or even detailing a car.
For tasks like that, Makita's 12V CXT Cordless Blower hits the user-friendly sweet spot. Like the other devices on this list, it's an easy-to-manage lightweight option for users that weighs 3.1 pounds with the battery attached and measures just under 20 inches long. In some instances, a 12V may also be quieter compared to 18V models. The blower is the definition of small but mighty. Its variable 3-speed motor can produce up to 167 mph of airflow on its high setting. Per Makita, with a 4.0Ah battery attached, you can use this blower for up to 21 minutes continuously, which should be more than enough to handle the smaller jobs it's designed for. You can grab it for $95 on Amazon.