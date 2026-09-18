5 Greenworks Power Tools You Can Get At Walmart For Under $100

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Shopping for new power tools can be equal parts exciting and frustrating. It is fun to browse for tools, whether to replace old ones you already have or to get ones you've never had before. However, power tools generally aren't cheap, and high-end models from major brands can easily exceed $100 at base price. If money is a concern, the best course of action is to find tools that function reliably without breaking the bank.

In this endeavor, where you shop and which brands you choose can have a big impact. For example, if $100 feels a little too extravagant, you may want to visit your local Walmart and peruse its selection of tools from the Greenworks hardware brand, including drills, multi-tools, sanders, and more. These battery-powered tools are similar to those offered by major brands, but the big difference is that, with a couple of exceptions, like one of Greenworks' electric lawn mowers, a good number of these tools will run you a good amount less than $100.