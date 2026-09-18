5 Greenworks Power Tools You Can Get At Walmart For Under $100
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Shopping for new power tools can be equal parts exciting and frustrating. It is fun to browse for tools, whether to replace old ones you already have or to get ones you've never had before. However, power tools generally aren't cheap, and high-end models from major brands can easily exceed $100 at base price. If money is a concern, the best course of action is to find tools that function reliably without breaking the bank.
In this endeavor, where you shop and which brands you choose can have a big impact. For example, if $100 feels a little too extravagant, you may want to visit your local Walmart and peruse its selection of tools from the Greenworks hardware brand, including drills, multi-tools, sanders, and more. These battery-powered tools are similar to those offered by major brands, but the big difference is that, with a couple of exceptions, like one of Greenworks' electric lawn mowers, a good number of these tools will run you a good amount less than $100.
Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Impact Wrench
Different types of power tools appeal to workers in different professions or hobbies. For example, if you're working in an automotive garage, either on other cars or your own, one tool you'll definitely need is a good impact wrench for removing thick fasteners. Greenworks offers such a tool, the Pro PowerAll 24V Impact Wrench, available at Walmart for $69.97.
This impact wrench is powered by one of Greenworks' 24V battery packs, which work with most tools in its system and can be easily recharged, though it's best not to leave it on the charger forever. The tool consists of a die-cast aluminum gear housing with a 3/8-inch anvil, delivering up to 270 foot-pounds of fastening torque and 400 foot-pounds of breakaway torque for attaching and removing thick automotive bolts, respectively. It has three preset speed settings to meet various needs, as well as automatic spin-stop in the event of accidental drops or kickback.
Greenworks PowerAll 24V 3/8 inch Drill
The standard power drill is a classic workhorse in just about any professional or hobbyist toolbox. Whether you're building furniture from scratch or just drilling a hole in the wall to put up a framed picture, it's one of those tools you'll always be glad you had before you needed it. If you're in the market for a power drill, you can find the Greenworks PowerAll 24V 3/8 inch Drill for $49.97 at Walmart.
This straightforward drill is designed to meet a middle ground between size and performance, measuring in at a relatively compact 6.1 inches to perform in tight spaces, while also being equipped with a brushless motor to deliver more power and longer runtime. Its 3/8-inch chuck can be set to 20 different positions for fine-tuning your torque control, with a maximum speed output of around 800 RPM. As an extra perk, a built-in LED work light turns on automatically while the drill is in use to illuminate dark or cramped work spaces.
Greenworks 8V Power Screwdriver
As nice as a drill or hybrid drill-driver is to have in the workshop, that kind of full-scale tool may be overkill for household fastener work. Everyone needs to screw things in or unscrew them sometimes, like battery covers on kids' toys or hinges on cabinet doors. Rather than busting out the full drill-driver for those daily tasks, a simple power screwdriver might be better, such as the Greenworks 8V Power Screwdriver available at Walmart for $29.97.
This handheld power tool uses an integrated 8V battery rather than a swappable battery pack, charges directly via an included USB-C cable, and generally has a smaller, lighter profile than Greenworks' larger models. It has a 1/4-inch hex chuck that accepts any standard 1/4-inch hex bit, including flathead, Phillips, and Torx. It delivers up to 70 inch-pounds of torque for fastening and removing screws, with 6 clutch settings to adjust speed and torque, up to a maximum of 280 RPM. You can flip the dual-position handle between a straight configuration and a curved pistol grip, depending on your comfort preferences, and a small LED is built in next to the collet.
Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Multi-Tool
It's hard to know exactly which power tool you'll need for a particular task until you actually need it. That is why it's smart to buy tools with at least a few stated purposes and benefits, so your toolbox can meet a variety of needs before you have to make yet another trip to the store. If you want a multifunctional tool, a multi-tool is an obvious choice, and Greenworks sells one at Walmart: the Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Multi-Tool, available for $79.97.
This tool is designed to work a variety of different jobs, including cutting, scraping, sanding, and more, facilitated via different swappable heads. The heads connect via a magnetic interface, so you can quickly pop one out and secure another without needing a separate tool. With a brushless motor, a 10-speed variable dial, and a 4.2-degree oscillating angle, this tool can handle most practical cutting jobs, such as making entry holes in drywall. The frame is designed to resist vibration to improve comfort while working, and the auto-speed setting quickly adapts to different needs.
Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Random Orbit Sander
As we mentioned before, different jobs require different tools, and if you're working with wood in particular, such as building wooden furniture or crafting wooden decorations, you're definitely going to need a power tool to sand down all of the rough edges and grain. While you could do some sanding work with a multi-tool, larger wooden projects are the territory of a handheld random orbit sander, such as the Greenworks Pro PowerAll 24V Random Orbit Sander. It's available at Walmart for $59.97.
This battery-powered sander has a 5-inch sanding width with a 3/32-inch sanding diameter, designed to work on larger wooden projects without leaving any unpleasant swirl patterns. It has a die-cast gear housing and metal-reinforced battery housing for extra safety, and it delivers between 6,000 and 10,000 OPM, adjustable via a 6-speed digital switch. If you have a shop vac with a hose, you can plug it directly into the sander's dust port vac adapter to more easily clean up scattered sawdust.