The 5 Top-Rated Electric Lawn Mowers For 2026

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Getting a new mower is a big purchase, and there are many options to consider before you buy. One of the first major choices you'll have to make is whether you'll go gas or electric. Traditional wisdom would have you believe that there is no substitute for gas power, but battery-powered motors have come a long way in recent years. This isn't just about speed and torque, either. There are several other good reasons to replace your gas-powered lawn mower with an electric one. They're quieter, require less maintenance, have lower operating costs, offer push-button startup, and many are self-propelled. Not to mention the fact that you can save yourself those early morning trips to the gas station when the can runs empty.

Those considering an electric mower might want to know a bit more about what options are out there. One of the best ways to get a feel for the overall quality of any tool is to take a look at its reviews. By examining user feedback on retail sites with aggregate rating systems like Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's, as well as professional reviews from sites that perform extensive product testing, you can get a much better idea about which of the most popular mowers on the market today live up to the hype and might be worth considering for your lawn.