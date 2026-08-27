The 5 Top-Rated Electric Lawn Mowers For 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Getting a new mower is a big purchase, and there are many options to consider before you buy. One of the first major choices you'll have to make is whether you'll go gas or electric. Traditional wisdom would have you believe that there is no substitute for gas power, but battery-powered motors have come a long way in recent years. This isn't just about speed and torque, either. There are several other good reasons to replace your gas-powered lawn mower with an electric one. They're quieter, require less maintenance, have lower operating costs, offer push-button startup, and many are self-propelled. Not to mention the fact that you can save yourself those early morning trips to the gas station when the can runs empty.
Those considering an electric mower might want to know a bit more about what options are out there. One of the best ways to get a feel for the overall quality of any tool is to take a look at its reviews. By examining user feedback on retail sites with aggregate rating systems like Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's, as well as professional reviews from sites that perform extensive product testing, you can get a much better idea about which of the most popular mowers on the market today live up to the hype and might be worth considering for your lawn.
5. Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-inch Dual Battery Mower
Milwaukee is a well-known power tool brand, but many people might not realize the company also makes one of the most well-regarded electric mowers. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-inch Dual Battery Mower is a self-propelled walk-behind mower powered by the brand's incredibly popular M18 battery system, making it an attractive option for anyone who has already invested in the platform. It's also part of Milwaukee's line of pro-grade Fuel tools, meaning that it has a brushless motor and several other smart features. It currently retails for $799.00 for the bare tool or $1,199.00 for a kit with two M18 12.0Ah batteries and a charger.
This mower has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on the Home Depot site as a standalone tool, with over 1,200 reviews (several kits getting even higher scores), making it the highest-rated non-Ryobi model on the site. Customers praise the mower for its power, quiet operation, build quality, battery life, cut quality, and features. They particularly seem to like its multi-speed propulsion system and easy height adjustment. The relatively few complaints appear largely inconsistent, with some criticizing the very cut quality and battery life that others praised, and others citing shipping damage or broken parts.
Kenny Koehler, editor-in-chief of Pro Tool Reviews, gave the mower a 9.7 out of 10 in his review. He argued that it's one of the few options on the market that offers true gas-replacement power, calling it "the most capable professional-grade battery-powered option currently available." Andrew of Tool Guyd appears to have had a similarly positive experience. He stated in his review that the mower is well-built, comes together easily, and delivers high-quality cutting performance.
4. Toro 60V 22-inch Recycler Walk Behind Mower
Those who primarily shop at Lowe's or Ace Hardware will find a slightly different selection than those looking at Home Depot or Amazon. These shoppers might want to take a look at the Toro 60V 22-inch Recycler Walk-Behind Mower. This tool has a specialized Recycler cutting system that turns lawn clippings into a fine mulch that fertilizes as you mow. It promises to cut up to half an acre in its 53-minute runtime on a single charge, and it has dual LED headlights and an auto-drive propulsion system. It comes in a kit that includes an 8.0 Ah battery and retails for between $679.00 and $699.00 depending on where you get it.
This mower has a 4.5 out of 5 on the Lowe's website and a matching score on Ace Hardware, both of which feature over 1,300 reviews. Customers generally seem pleased with its cutting performance, particularly in the mulching setting for which it gets its name. They also like the ease of use of the push-button starter and the self-propulsion system. There have been a few mixed reviews about its ability to meet the promised runtime, but the overall consensus is positive.
Josh McGaffigan of Pro Tool Reviews gave this mower a 9.3 out of 10 in his review. He claimed that the simplicity of its design made it easy to use, and that it offers solid performance and a top-tier mulching and bagging system. In our review of this electric lawn mower, we stated that it is well worth the price and is easily one of the best pieces of lawn equipment.
3. Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch 3-in-1 Self Propelled Mower
Another name that often appears on lists of the best major electric lawn mower brands is Greenworks, which is known for offering a more budget-oriented range of pro-grade outdoor tools. One of its most popular models is the Greenworks 80V 21-inch 3-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower. This high-voltage mower has mulch, bag, and side discharge settings, a multi-speed self-propulsion system, and a push-button starter. It's sold as a set that comes with an 80V 4.0Ah battery and charger for between $499.00 and $599.00 depending on where you get it. This promises to cover up to ⅓ acre and to run for up to 45 minutes on a full charge.
The mower has a 4.5 out of 5 on Lowe's site, and a 4.6 on Amazon, where it has over 1,900 reviews. Customers are generally impressed with the mower's raw power and battery life, stating that it can cut through thick grass that other battery-powered mowers might struggle with. They also note that it's lightweight and easy to maneuver, though a few have reported it struggles a bit with taller grass.
David Dritsas of Popular Mechanics argued that this mower is just as capable as a standard gas push mower in terms of performance and speed, also noting that the steel cutting deck adds a measure of durability. McGaffigan tested this one for Pro Tool Reviews as well. He specifically commented on the impressive utility of the tool's powerful Turbo Mode and stated that it's a great all-around mower for just about any type of lawn.
2. Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower
As Home Depot's affiliated power tool brand, Ryobi is broadly known for offering powerful tools at reasonable prices. The same goes for the brand's electric mowers. Ten of the top-rated listings for electric push mowers on the Home Depot site are variations of two different 40V Ryobi mowers. The 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower is the highest-rated option, with listings for the $409.00 stand-alone tool, a $499.00 kit that includes an 8.0Ah battery and charger, a $439.00 kit with two 6.0Ah batteries and chargers, and a $528.97 kit with a 6.0Ah battery, charger, and cover. Ryobi states that this model delivers power equivalent to a 150cc gas mower and is ideal for a ½-acre lawn, with a runtime of 40 minutes.
All of the aforementioned listings have scores between 4.5 and 4.6 out of 5, with over 4,500 reviews between them. Reviewers generally stated that the mower is quiet, lightweight, easy to use, and that the adjustable self-propulsion system is a welcome addition. A few of the more critical reviews have argued, however, that this propulsion system can drain the battery quickly.
This is yet another mower that McGaffigan tested for Pro Tool Reviews, awarding it a 9.7 out of 10. He said that this latest model has made significant improvements over Ryobi's past electric mowers, giving it strong cutting power, a long runtime, and several premium control options. Dave Farquhar of The Silicon Underground was a bit more critical, noting that it could occasionally be bogged down at lower settings and isn't the best for mulching, but was generally impressed with the overall performance, particularly given the price point.
1. Ego Power+ 800 Series 56V 21-inch Select Cut Mower
Look on just about any site that sells electric mowers, and you're likely to find that the Ego Power+ mower is the top-rated option. These are particularly well known for their exceptional battery life, but they tend to score well in just about every other category. The Ego Power+ 800 Series 56V 21-inch Select Cut Mower is one of the most popular models on the market. Its Select Cut multi-blade system allows you to customize the three interchangeable lower blades: a mulching blade, a high-lift bagging blade, and an extended runtime blade. It promises 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge from the included 7.5 Ah battery. You can get the mower with this single battery and charger for $749.00, or you can get it with an extra backup 5.0Ah battery for $1,089.61.
The two-battery kit with this mower is the top-rated option on Amazon, with a score of 4.7 out of 5. The single-battery option is also one of the top models on Lowe's, where it enjoys a healthy 4.6 out of 5 rating, averaged from over 30,000 reviews. Buyers generally find that the mower is a strong performer with a bevy of different options. They like its quiet operation, strong cutting ability, and long runtime.
Clint DeBoer of Pro Tool Reviews gave this one a 9.4 out of 10, stating that it demonstrated an excellent blend of run time and raw performance while offering excellent mulching and bagging capabilities. Clark Tate of GearLab likewise said, "It will plow through thousands of square feet of shaggy turf and whack down the toughest weeds," claiming that it was one of the publication's favorite lawn mowers that they'd ever tested.
How we listed these mowers
There are many different mowers out there, and one of the best ways to assess quality is to look at both consumer reviews on retail sites with aggregate rating systems and professional reviews from journalists who have conducted rigorous testing.
We started this list by looking at the highest-rated options on sites like Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. We chose only one model from each brand to avoid recommending what would essentially amount to the same mower with an inch difference in blade size. This also helped to ensure that we could showcase a wider spectrum of different styles and build qualities. Once we had our list of mowers, we examined customer feedback, broke down the reasons for their positive reviews, and highlighted any recurring issues that might dissuade potential buyers. We then looked into professional reviews for each of them, making sure that pros would also give these mowers their stamp of approval and sharing the features they were most impressed by.