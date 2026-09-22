5 Fighter Jets That Are Quicker Than The F-22

When Lockheed Martin and Boeing developed the F-22 Raptor for the U.S. Air Force, it ushered in a new generation of fighter jets. As the lead aircraft in the 6th generation, the F-22 became the benchmark that all subsequent aircraft had to meet or exceed, placing the bar high for the U.S. and other nations around the world. Unfortunately, they cost so much that the Air Force capped its F-22 fleet at fewer than 200 aircraft, but despite this, the F-22 is one of the service's most advanced and capable fighters.

The F-22 is outfitted with two Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engines that produce a combined 70,000 lbs. of thrust, giving it a top speed of Mach 1.95 (1,500 mph) at altitude. The F-22 also features supercruise, giving it the ability to exceed Mach 1 without firing up its afterburners, so it typically flies at Mach 1.5 (1,151 mph) using this feature. That makes the F-22 an incredibly fast fighter, but it's not the fastest one around, as there are several with top speeds that outclass the inaugural 6th-generation aircraft.

Fighter jets from other nations, including those that are considerably older than the F-22, can exceed its maximum speed. Most come from Russia, though U.S. aircraft like the F-15E Strike Eagle and F-14 Tomcat fly faster than the F-22. Still, while they're fast, it's interesting to compare the U.S. fighter to those made by other countries. These five foreign-made fighter jets are all faster than the F-22, and they were all designed and built overseas.