This Limited Edition Ryobi Vacuum Is Highly-Rated (And Costs Less Than $50)

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Ryobi Tools may be based in Japan, but it has changed ownership and moved manufacturing to other parts of the world over the years. Over 30 years ago, Ryobi launched the first One+ cordless drill for its One+ battery platform. As of August 2026, more than 300 tools use the 18V One+ in Ryobi's portfolio, and it continues to add more each year, including unique ones for lifelong fans. For the 30th anniversary of the 18V One+ batteries, Ryobi released a lineup of limited-edition releases for many of its most beloved products.

From the Hybrid Whisper Series 7-½-inch Fan to the Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower, and from the Compact Brushless ½-inch Drill and Driver Kit to the Snow Shovel anniversary model that can throw snow 5ft more than its standard version — Ryobi's limited-edition releases are worth every penny. For those who haven't invested yet in its cleaning tools, the Limited Edition 18V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum (PCL704BSB30) is another version of the brand's highly-rated standard model that might be exactly what you need.

Sharing a lot of the same key features as the regular Ryobi 18V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum, the Limited Edition 18V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum is different in three ways: aesthetics, price, and capacity. Although the full specs for the limited edition model haven't been released, here's what it has in common with the standard version, what people have to say about both models, and other options to consider from the Ryobi portfolio.