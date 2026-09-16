This Limited Edition Ryobi Vacuum Is Highly-Rated (And Costs Less Than $50)
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Ryobi Tools may be based in Japan, but it has changed ownership and moved manufacturing to other parts of the world over the years. Over 30 years ago, Ryobi launched the first One+ cordless drill for its One+ battery platform. As of August 2026, more than 300 tools use the 18V One+ in Ryobi's portfolio, and it continues to add more each year, including unique ones for lifelong fans. For the 30th anniversary of the 18V One+ batteries, Ryobi released a lineup of limited-edition releases for many of its most beloved products.
From the Hybrid Whisper Series 7-½-inch Fan to the Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower, and from the Compact Brushless ½-inch Drill and Driver Kit to the Snow Shovel anniversary model that can throw snow 5ft more than its standard version — Ryobi's limited-edition releases are worth every penny. For those who haven't invested yet in its cleaning tools, the Limited Edition 18V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum (PCL704BSB30) is another version of the brand's highly-rated standard model that might be exactly what you need.
Sharing a lot of the same key features as the regular Ryobi 18V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum, the Limited Edition 18V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum is different in three ways: aesthetics, price, and capacity. Although the full specs for the limited edition model haven't been released, here's what it has in common with the standard version, what people have to say about both models, and other options to consider from the Ryobi portfolio.
What you need to know about the Ryobi Hand Vacuums
The limited edition 8V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum comes in black with green accent colors and the 30th anniversary logo. Priced at $49.97, the tool-only offer is cheaper than the regular model that retails for $54.97. Although it doesn't have the option to buy it in a kit, so it's meant for people who already own the 18V batteries. In comparison, the standard model lets you buy a tool kit with a 2Ah battery and charger for $99.
Using similar technology to one of its top-rated cordless Ryobi vacuum options, the 18V One+ Performance Hand Vacuum, the limited edition model weighs just 2.3 pounds. While it's almost double the weight of the USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum, it's half the price. With a 2.5-cup capacity, it is slightly smaller than the 2.8-cup capacity of the standard model. But if you ever need to change the filter, you have the option to buy a pair of either hand vacuum standard filters ($23.06) or a pair of hand vacuum HEPA filters ($24.82).
Both the regular Performance Hand Vacuum and the limited edition version are capable of generating a sealed suction of up to 37 inches of water (IOW) and go up to 40 CFM. The limited edition model includes three attachments: a crevice tool, a dust brush, and an accessory adapter. Similar to the standard model, it is covered by Ryobi's three-year limited warranty.
What do people have to say about the Ryobi Hand Vacuums?
Both the standard and limited edition 18V One+ Performance Ryobi Hand Vacuums are highly rated. As of August 2026, the limited-edition model has garnered a perfect 5-star rating from 31 people on the Ryobi website. On Home Depot, more than a thousand users have rated it 4.5 stars on average. Several people have noted that it was perfect for everything from their home to their car. One cleaning professional even noted that it "made the shop vac obsolete."
For reference, the standard Ryobi One+ Performance Hand Vacuum has maintained an average rating of 4.6 stars from 150-plus customers on the Ryobi website. On the other hand, 4,700-plus Home Depot reviewers have rated it 4.3 stars on average. Some of the most common things people have praised about it include its strong suction and versatility.
Alternatively, the just-under-$100 USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum is significantly lighter, easy to store, and uses a different battery system. While it has a lower airflow capacity and a smaller cup at 5.07 ounces, it has an even higher sealed suction rate at up to 42 IOW. Because of this, there's still a lot of uses for the USB Lithium Compact Hand Vacuum.