Ryobi Tools May Be Based In Japan, But That's Not Where Its Products Are Made

While Ryobi Tools may have its history rooted firmly in Japan, it no longer makes products in the country. Actually, let's roll that back a bit: the Ryobi story is more complicated than just saying it moved its manufacturing overseas from its Japanese homeland. The real story is that the original Ryobi company is no longer the company making your power tools. In fact, Ryobi Limited — the original company — still manufactures die-cast parts in Japan, along with builders hardware and printing machinery. That part of the business never left Japan and continues to operate much as it has since the 1940s, although it does also have manufacturing plants in five other countries, including the USA.

What did leave Japan was the consumer power-tool division. Ryobi Limited officially transferred that side of the business, ending Japanese production of the power tools. Ryobi power tools are now produced under license by Techtronic Industries (TTI), a Hong Kong-based company with manufacturing facilities spread across several countries. As an interesting side note, Ryobi tools used to be blue and not their now familiar yellow/green shade: there are plenty of theories as to why Ryobi tools made the switch from blue to green.

TTI acquired the Ryobi Tools North American brand in 2000, and Ryobi's European power-tool arm followed in 2001. The company operates manufacturing plants across the globe, including in countries such as China, Vietnam, Mexico, and the USA. Let's have a closer look at the company behind Ryobi Tools and what we know about where its products are made.