Where In The Carolinas Is Ryobi's US Headquarters Found & How Long Has It Been There?

The Ryobi brand of power tools has existed in some capacity since the 1940s. Ryobi's official history begins, of course, in Hiroshima, Japan circa 1943, with the company then focused largely on die casting. In the more than eight decades since its founding, Ryobi has manufactured its tools and devices in facilities located all over the globe, and now offers hundreds of products designed to help DIYers and pro workers alike tackle almost any job that might come their way.

Over the decades, Ryobi has transformed into one of the biggest manufacturers of power tools in the world. Like many outfits that have been around for decades, the brand has seen its share of ownership changes as well. At present, its current leadership is split between two factions, with Kyocera Group taking control of Ryobi's Chinese operations in 2018, and TTI (Techtronic Industries) running the show in most other parts of the world since 2000. Yes, "other parts of the world" includes North America, where Ryobi has become a major player in the power tool arena.

Ryobi's presence has become so large in the US and North American markets that TTI has established a base of operations for the brand in the Carolinas. More specifically, Ryobi's US headquarters is now listed as being in Anderson, South Carolina. Anderson is located about 30 miles south of Greenville, where Ryobi and TTI also have various other bases of operation.