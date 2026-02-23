4 Handy Uses For Ryobi's USB Lithium Compact Hand Vacuum Around The Home And Garage

Alongside appliances and power tools, Ryobi has quite an assortment of vacuum cleaners worth considering. In fact, several cordless Ryobi vacuum models have earned exceptionally high ratings from customers, including one somewhat unique model, the Ryobi USB cordless compact hand vacuum. As the name of this vacuum implies, its main selling point is that it's compact, lightweight, and maneuverable, allowing it to tackle messes that larger, more cumbersome vacuums may struggle with — be they in your home or your garage.

At the time of publication, this mini Ryobi vacuum costs around $100 and comes with several extras. Aside from the vacuum itself, two rechargeable 2Ah lithium batteries, a docking station, a reusable filter, an attachable upholstery tool, and a combination crevice tool and dust brush.

This vacuum is rather lightweight at 1.3 pounds or less and has a total capacity of 5.07 ounces, making it ideal for smaller messes and those that have found their way into hard-to-reach places. Ryobi also specifies that this model is only to be used for dry debris. It's not the most physically imposing Ryobi vacuum out there, but this compact handheld cordless vacuum certainly has its use cases, including a few instances at home and in your garage where it could serve you well.