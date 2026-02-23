4 Handy Uses For Ryobi's USB Lithium Compact Hand Vacuum Around The Home And Garage
Alongside appliances and power tools, Ryobi has quite an assortment of vacuum cleaners worth considering. In fact, several cordless Ryobi vacuum models have earned exceptionally high ratings from customers, including one somewhat unique model, the Ryobi USB cordless compact hand vacuum. As the name of this vacuum implies, its main selling point is that it's compact, lightweight, and maneuverable, allowing it to tackle messes that larger, more cumbersome vacuums may struggle with — be they in your home or your garage.
At the time of publication, this mini Ryobi vacuum costs around $100 and comes with several extras. Aside from the vacuum itself, two rechargeable 2Ah lithium batteries, a docking station, a reusable filter, an attachable upholstery tool, and a combination crevice tool and dust brush.
This vacuum is rather lightweight at 1.3 pounds or less and has a total capacity of 5.07 ounces, making it ideal for smaller messes and those that have found their way into hard-to-reach places. Ryobi also specifies that this model is only to be used for dry debris. It's not the most physically imposing Ryobi vacuum out there, but this compact handheld cordless vacuum certainly has its use cases, including a few instances at home and in your garage where it could serve you well.
This Ryobi vacuum is great for cleaning up stairs
As any multi-level homeowner could tell you, cleaning up a staircase is no easy feat. Sweeping can create a bigger mess, and lugging a full-sized vacuum upstairs can get frustrating and dangerous. Working around a cord can get obnoxious, too, hence why the Ryobi compact handheld vacuum could be a prime candidate for such a scenario. While it lacks the reach of a broom or vacuum cleaner's hose, its lightweight and cordless design makes it worth trying on carpeted and wooden stairs alike.
In addition to the vacuum's design lending itself to staircase cleaning, its included attachments can make a difference as well. The upholstery tool could be used on carpet to yank up more stubborn pet and human hair, along with crumbs, dirt, and the like. Meanwhile, the crevice tool and dust brush could work on non-carpeted steps, accessing tight corners and sucking up any of the dirt and dust that has accumulated there over time. So long as you're mindful of how full the canister is, this Ryobi vacuum cleaner should be a great help in tidying up your stairs.
Areas around shelves and racks are perfect for this vacuum
Some places simply don't get the attention they should. Floors underneath and behind bookshelves can often be neglected, with dust, hair, and debris accumulating heavily in these areas. Moving to the garage, it's easy to overlook the underside and behinds of racks, benches, and tool boxes, where everything from grass clippings to dirt can build up. Sure, a full-sized vacuum or shop vac, a key element of every serious home improvement kit, could clean these areas, but Ryobi's compact handheld vacuum could be handy here, too.
When it comes to in-home shelving, the Ryobi vacuum's crevice tool could be of use. This element extends from the tip of the vacuum, giving the user greater reach. Of course, the vacuum itself is already very slender, so you should be able to squeeze it behind your shelves to reach unwanted debris. The same applies to the garage, and the Ryobi vacuum can help provide some extra cleaning power. Cobwebs, small dirt spots, and other small garage debris in the surrounding area can also be cleaned up, although the Ryobi isn't made for any serious messes.
Small desk and table spills are prime cleanup material
Dining room tables and desks are undeniably common spill zones. Accidents happen, and there are plenty of ways to get them cleaned up. For liquid spills like drinks and certain foods, paper towels are your best bet. For solid and dry foods, you could swipe them into the trash or, if you have one, use a Ryobi compact hand vacuum to pick everything up. This is one of the uses Ryobi expressly had in mind for the product, too, with promotional material highlighting its suitability for this task.
There are a few reasons why this vacuum could be good for table and desk spills at home. For one, as mentioned, it's small and easy to pick up and use. So long as the batteries are connected and charged, it can be turned on and used at a moment's notice. This makes it a strong candidate over a regular vacuum, which is much larger, often needs wall power, and can feel like overkill for smaller messes.
The Ryobi's tiny canister won't be an issue for these messes, too, as they're usually small. Besides, the canister is also easy enough to quickly disconnect, empty, and reattach, in case it's a bit of a larger spill. Of course, be mindful when you're vacuuming on these often-cluttered surfaces to avoid sucking up any of the things you should avoid vacuuming.
This vacuum can help clean up after light woodworking jobs
Woodworking can get incredibly messy. Between cutting and sanding, sawdust can pile up pretty quickly on one's garage floor. While some debate between a dust extractor and a shop vac for woodworking cleanup, there's a case to be made for Ryobi's compact hand vacuum as an alternative. Its size doesn't make it a great fit for cleaning up after large projects, but it could be a quick solution for small and quick jobs that only make a little mess.
Since sawdust often ends up just about anywhere, the maneuverability of Ryobi's model could come in handy here. In addition to sucking up easy-to-find piles, it can pick up tiny wood remnants that have landed elsewhere, in all the various nooks and crannies of your garage. Should you feel so inclined, you could even swirl it around in the air for a bit to take care of any lingering floating particles. Once you've cleaned up to your liking, the sawdust can be dumped in the trash and the vacuum filter cleaned.