3 Washing Machines With Deep Discounts In September 2026

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The Labor Day holiday is over — the kids are back in school, you're likely back in the office, and we're all counting the days until the next long weekend. Your brain may be occupied with Halloween costumes and fall orchard outings, but if you're in the market for a new washing machine, those Labor Day sales aren't over yet.

Home Depot, Lowe's, and even electronics stores still have great deals on everything from appliances to home decor. While we don't recommend making a rush purchase, especially on appliances, you will have to move fast to secure these deals. If you haven't yet done any research, there are several key factors to consider before you order a new washing machine. First, set a budget, then be sure to measure your space so that you don't buy a machine that is too expensive or that won't fit! Then, compare top-load to front-load to see which best meets your preferences and needs. You'll also want to consider reliability ratings, load capacity, water and energy efficiency, cycles, and other features. Here are three washing machines with deep discounts in September that may meet your needs.