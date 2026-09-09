3 Washing Machines With Deep Discounts In September 2026
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The Labor Day holiday is over — the kids are back in school, you're likely back in the office, and we're all counting the days until the next long weekend. Your brain may be occupied with Halloween costumes and fall orchard outings, but if you're in the market for a new washing machine, those Labor Day sales aren't over yet.
Home Depot, Lowe's, and even electronics stores still have great deals on everything from appliances to home decor. While we don't recommend making a rush purchase, especially on appliances, you will have to move fast to secure these deals. If you haven't yet done any research, there are several key factors to consider before you order a new washing machine. First, set a budget, then be sure to measure your space so that you don't buy a machine that is too expensive or that won't fit! Then, compare top-load to front-load to see which best meets your preferences and needs. You'll also want to consider reliability ratings, load capacity, water and energy efficiency, cycles, and other features. Here are three washing machines with deep discounts in September that may meet your needs.
Samsung High-Efficiency Large Capacity Smart Top-Load Washer
This 5.2-cubic-foot top-load washer from Samsung is on sale at Home Depot for $699, a special buy that represents a 33% savings off the MSRP of $1,049. While it doesn't beat LG when it comes to top-load washers, at least according to Consumer Reports, this particular model has 4.3 out of 5 stars from Home Depot's customer ratings, with buyers praising its large capacity and efficient performance.
The Samsung washer connects to your Wi-FI, allowing you to start, stop, or delay a wash from the SmartThings app on both Android and Apple devices. It will also send you notifications when the cycle ends, and pairs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Homey. It offers 12 different wash cycles, including a Super Speed wash that will clean a full load in 28 minutes. If you plan to install the washer near a living or sleeping space, it has Vibration Reduction Technology+ to help reduce noise. This deal is for the brushed black color. Samsung offers a 10-year limited warranty on the digital inverter motor.
LG Stackable Smart Front-Load Washer with Steam and TurboWash
This LG front-load washer at Best Buy is on sale for $799.99, allowing buyers to save $450 off the standard price. While it doesn't have the capacity of the Samsung top-load that's on sale at Home Depot, it's a solid choice if you prefer front-load machines, which sometimes have a longer lifespan than top-load options.
The LG is energy-star certified and offered in white, with a modern design and an LED touch button panel along with a digital dial with an LCD screen. It is stackable with the matching dryer but can also be placed side-by-side with any unit. It has a capacity of 4.5 cubic feet, 15 wash and rinse cycles, five soil settings, and five temperature options. A Smart Learner feature will remember and recommend your most-used settings.
This washer works with LG's ThinQ app and will send notifications to your smartphone not just about the washing cycle, but also usage and maintenance. It can also pair with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. LG offers a 10-year limited warranty on the drive motor.
LG WashTower Laundry Center
This smart laundry center from LG includes both a full-size washer and a full-size dryer, stacked and only available as a single unit. Normally $2,699, it's currently 30% off at Home Depot and available for $1,899. Interested buyers should note that this set cannot be separated to sit side-by-side.
The WashTower is a great option if you have limited space for a washer/dryer. The control panel for both machines is positioned in the center for easy access. This set is certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, with an Allergenic cycle that uses steam to help remove dust and pet dander. Built-in sensors detect the fabric texture and load size and automatically select the wash and dry settings, including temperature. This LG set also uses the ThinQ app and pairs with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It's designed for quiet operation and has an anti-vibration system to help keep loads in balance.
If you're worried about keeping your washer clean, this LG also has a TubClean system that works with bleach or other cleaners to prevent and clean mold and mildew. Additional innovative features include FlowSense Duct Clogging and Lint Filter Indicators that let you know when the ducts and filter need to be cleaned.