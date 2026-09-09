3 Electronics At Costco With Deep Discounts In September 2026
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One of the key advantages of being a Costco member is having access to a seemingly never-ending list of products from all sorts of brands across categories. While not everyone can bid at Costco's B-Stock auctions, members can still enjoy the steep discounts it rolls out regularly, especially when it comes to electronics. We've mentioned before that Costco is a great place to buy electronics like television screens, headphones, storage devices, and all kinds of smart home devices. Some benefits you can expect when buying from Costco include its packages. While you can probably snag the same item from other online retailers, Costco may occasionally have special bundles with adjacent products or subscriptions that may not be available elsewhere.
For many electronics, you can also enjoy a 90-day return window, as well as multiple return options, such as in-store at any of its warehouses or pick up for eligible items. For electronics that are prone to failure, this means you have more flexibility. It also reduces the stress of having to rely on the manufacturer's warranty. So, if you're planning to upgrade your set up this season, here are some discounted products that you can snag this September.
SimpliSafe Security System with Outdoor Camera Series 2
SimpliSafe has been known to produce some unique security cameras, including outdoor cameras with loud sirens. For Costco customers, you can grab the 10-piece SimpliSafe Security System with Outdoor Camera Series 2 at a steep discount this September. The security system ships with a base station, key pad, entry sensors, motion sensors, key fob, panic button, and outdoor camera series 2, which has 1080p HD resolution, 140-degree field of view, and color night vision.
For areas that may be out of sight, the entry sensors can be used on windows and doors. Lastly, the motion sensors can detect motion up to 35 ft away. With AI integration, its Active Guard Outdoor Protection technology helps with identifying threats, even when you're asleep. Although, you will have to decide if you're okay with live agents having access to your camera, so they can request dispatches on your behalf. For more advanced protection, you'll need to pay for the monitoring plans, which you can test for free for the first three months. But take note, some features will not work with its battery-powered wireless format and will require wired installation.
Among major smart home security companies, SimpliSafe ranks pretty low on our list. However, many Costco users still think it's definitely worth it. Until September 13, you can get $70 off at $129.99 with a limit of two per member. So far, more than 140 people have rated it 4.6 stars on average.
Samsung HW-Q60CF 3.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Soundbars are a great way to upgrade your home entertainment system. Using Dolby Atmos/DTS Virtual:X, the Samsung HW-Q60CF can give you a theatrical experience in the comfort of your living room. And you can get this at Costco for around 30% off this month. In a set of two, which includes both the soundbar and subwoofer, it can work with some TVs' microphones to optimize the sound to your specific space. You have the option to attach it via HDMI eARC or Bluetooth. For gamers, it even has Game Mode Pro, which is designed for a more realistic playing experience. It also comes with a remote control for things like powering, mode selection, and volume adjustments.
Originally $499.99, you can get $150 manufacturer's savings until September 13, with a limit of 10 units per member for a final price of $349.99. While we've highlighted before that the Samsung HW-Q60CF is one of those soundbars that can outshine Bose, a lot of Costco customers aren't convinced. As of September 2026, 29 reviewers have rated it 3.7 stars on average, wherein its performance lags behind soundbars from other brands. So, if you're not exactly desperate for the discount, Samsung has other soundbars available at Costco that are cheaper and better rated. For example, there's the just under $300 Samsung HW-B73CD/ZA 5.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, which has an average rating of 4.2 stars from 295 people.
Samsung 49-inch Ultrawide Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor
Curved monitors can create a more immersive experience than the ones with flat edges, especially if you like big screens for gaming. Apart from making things easier to look at, they also improve things like depth. Costco offers more than a dozen curved monitor models from brands like LG, Acer, and Samsung. A heavily discounted option, the Samsung 49-inch Ultrawide Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor should be on your list this September.
With a wide 49-inch screen, you can expect to get a 32:9 aspect ratio with a screen curvature of 1000R. It boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time. It's perfect if you love shooting games or those with rapid movements, such as Valorant or Call of Duty. To support this even further, it has AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. This unit comes with built-in CoreSync and CoreLighting+ that automatically matches the light to on-screen colors, and comes with an aesthetic-looking Hexa plate stand, which can swivel, tilt, and adjust up or down.
With a sale price of $699.99, the original online price is $899.99. Between August 27 and September 30, you can get the $200 discount, plus there are additional discounts if you buy two or more qualifying Samsung products. But take note, there is a maximum of three items per person for this particular product. So far, it has an average rating of 4.2 stars from 88 Costco customers.