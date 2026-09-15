Why The Ford F-150 Has That 'Dip' In The Front Side Windows
If you look at a Ford F-150, you'll likely notice that the front windows have a unique shape, at least compared to other trucks, cars, and SUVs. There's a little "dip" that steps down from the window towards the front of the truck. Why is the F-150 like this? Is it merely a styling choice, or is there a functional advantage to having the window line shaped like that?
In a press release dated February 13th, 2003, Ford, enumerating the features the new F-150 has, notes: "The doors adopt the Ford signature stepped down beltline – a feature that aids outward visibility while providing an athletic rake that dynamically links the front and rear of the truck." It's there to help you see better.
Ford first started using the window design we all know for the 2004 model year F-150, which represented a huge visual change from the more rounded F-150s of the late 1990s and early 2000s into an angular design. In fact, you can see those sharp lines and angles today, more than 20 years later.
A functional styling cue
The change was both aesthetic and functional. It did made the truck look just a bit sportier. On the safety end, sitting from the inside of the truck, the dip down in the beltline allows you to see more of the ground and different angles of the mirrors, and as we know, visibilty through the mirrors is good for safely towing a trailer.
2004 was a bit of an odd year for F-150s, because Ford also offered a truck called the "F-150 Heritage" that, despite being a 2004 model year, was functionally the same as the previous generation. Its windows did not have the dip we see today. The models phase-out seems to have been staggered as it wasn't outright replaced when the new model year and generation rolled onto the scene.
In 2026, the window dip is only featured on the F-150, the Super Duty, and the electric F-150 Lightning, it's absent on other trucks like the Ford Ranger or Maverick.