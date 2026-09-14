Not Harley, Not Indian: This Was America's First 150 MPH Factory Bike

Today, bikes that reach or exceed 150 mph are a dime a dozen. However, the very first production bike to hit that mark was the 1948 Vincent Black Lightning. To be fair, only 31 were made, and it was more or less built to break speed records. Then, during the golden age of the '80s, two Japanese super-sports bikes — Suzuki's GSX1100ES and Kawasaki's now-legendary Ninja — both roared onto the scene in 1984, and the rest is history.

What about American bikes? Uou might think that Indian, which sold its first bike in 1902, or Harley-Davidson would have been the first to make a 150-mph factory bike in the United States, but they're not. Well, not directly anyway, and that's the real story here. That title actually goes to Buell's 1125R, which wasn't born until 2007, more than a decade after the first Japanese superbikes hit the road. Part of the reason for the delay was that American motorcycle manufacturers were more focused on producing cruisers with torque and comfort over outright power and speed.

Ironically, Buell was founded by Harley-Davidson engineer Erik Buell in 1983, who left the legendary company to chase his own racing aspirations. A decade later in 1993, Harley came knocking and purchased 49% of the company, hoping to attract younger riders. So, when Buell rolled out the 151-mph 1125R in 2007, it was technically a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson — a wild child, if you will. During Harley's financial woes in 2008, Buell fell into its crosshairs and was shuttered in 2009.