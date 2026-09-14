This Ford V8 Engine Helped Make The Crown Vic One Of The Most Reliable Sedans

Ford vehicles have been used by law enforcement since the 1910s, prompting Ford to even create police packages for some of their vehicles by the 1950s. These police trims came with modifications focused on speed, comfort, and safety. By 1961, 58% of police cars in the largest cities across the United States were using Ford vehicles. When the Mustang entered the service in 1982, Ford highlighted its fast acceleration, warning drivers that it could even catch exotic sports cars.

In 1983, police started adopting the LTD Crown Victoria, with its 5.8-liter V8 engine and police package. The Crown Victoria became its own model in 1992 and the police-focused Interceptor variant quickly became the majority of police cars in the U.S. and Canada by 1998. It continued to serve in the police force until 2012, not long after Ford discontinued the Crown Vic in 2011.

Even though police have used plenty of other vehicles — Ford and otherwise — since then, the Crown Victoria still gets respect for its time thanks to its speed, handling, good crash rating, pretty roomy cabin space, and ability to serve well past 200,000 miles with minimal and cheap maintenance. The 4.6-liter V8 also has plenty of endurance, making up for it not being the fastest in cars like the P71. For these reasons, you'll still see some police departments using Crown Victoria sedans to this day.