What Are The Differences Between Class A, Class B, And Class C Motorhomes?

Recreational vehicles, or RVs as they're commonly known, encompass a wide variety of vehicles and trailers used for camping. Of course, we're using camping in its broadest sense because the accommodations in modern RVs range from rustic to luxurious. Motorhomes, often defined as drivable RVs, offer a similar range of accommodations across the Class A, Class B, and Class C designations. However, the ABCs of motorhomes aren't as intuitive as you might think.

Class A motorhomes represent the physically largest specimens. Their dimensions and design are the most bus-like of the three motorhome classes, with lengths up to 45 feet. You might guess that Class B motorhome sizes fall somewhere between Class A and Class C, but that is not the case, as they're the physically smallest class of motorhomes. Class B motorhomes are built on many of the same platforms as cargo vans. Lengths for Class B RVs typically range from 17 to 24 feet.

Class C motorhomes are the in-between class with common lengths from 20 to 33 feet. They're most often built on a cutaway van or truck chassis, like the Chevrolet 4500, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, or the Ford E-450. This gives them a more truck- or van-like cab than Class A or Class B motorhomes.