5 Parking Lot Etiquette Rules Every Driver Should Follow

Finding an empty parking spot can become a competition in a crowded lot with several cars looking to score an open space. This has led to some drivers making a companion stand up to reserve a spot, or quickly backing into a space where someone is already waiting.

While a driver might feel crafty for making their passenger block a space for them, it's infuriating to other drivers who already have their vehicles ready to go in — after all, a parking spot is for vehicles, not people. It can also put the person in danger, especially if a large vehicle is backing into the spot and fails to see them. Some states also do not allow reserving parking spots, whether by having someone stand on them or placing illegal traffic cones and other objects. While state rules and city ordinances usually apply to public parking only, it's only sensible to follow them in private lots, too.

Drivers should also look around before entering a spot to see if someone has already been waiting for it. There's no law against overtaking someone to a parking spot, but it makes you a jerk. It can also be pretty reckless, as the driver who's already first in line might get surprised by a speeding vehicle suddenly zooming into the spot, resulting in a fender bender. Things like that can escalate into arguments or worse, so it's best to avoid that and just let the first car to get to an empty or about to be vacated spot take it.