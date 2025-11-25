Yes, Even Minor Damage Can Hurt Your Car's Resale Value – What To Fix Before You Sell

If you know how to navigate the market, buying or selling used cars can save you, or make you a lot of money. Selling to private buyers can often net you more cash when you sell your car than taking it to a dealership (even if selling to a dealer is sometimes easier). But just how much prep should you put into selling your car? After all, it's going to a new owner, so isn't putting money into a car you're selling a bit of a waste?

If there are small issues with your car, like minor paint damage, small mechanical problems, or even a few broken pieces, fixing them can make the selling process easier and more lucrative. As a third-generation gear head and an automotive writer, I've seen and been part of dozens, possibly hundreds of car transactions over the years.

I've seen what goes into a good sale, and the lack of prep that can make a sale go south too. If a buyer sees small damage on your car, they may try to negotiate the price down, leaving you at a loss. If you're trying to sell a car online, putting the best face forward could earn you some extra dollars. To clarify, this is minor damage we're talking about. Big, calamitous issues or major malfunctions are another issue entirely. Fixing those kinds of issues is a bit more of a financial burden, and might be something you want to avoid.