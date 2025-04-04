What Are The Yellow Poles In Parking Lots For?
Chances are you've seen those bright yellow poles scattered throughout the parking lot of your local Walmart or grocery store. They're probably near the store entrance, at the gas pumps, or near the sidewalk. It's possible you've even had a close call trying to avoid one as you're pulling into a tight spot, or even parked near one to help find your car's location after you're done shopping. But what are these poles and why are they there?
Those yellow poles are called bollards. Bollards are used to protect not only you, but the buildings as well, from drivers who could potentially lose control while driving in the lot. They can also be used to guide traffic flow and keep drivers out of certain areas, providing additional protection for everyone.
Bollards are used in front of a store to protect from smash-and-grab crimes, where a driver intentionally plows into a store while their partner loots the place. These bright yellow structures can also be used near important outdoor operating equipment like water and gas meters, safeguarding against accidental damage.
Bollards are well made and can be dangerous
So now that we know the yellow poles often seen in parking lots are called bollards, and they're used to protect shoppers and structures, what are they made of and what happens if you accidentally drive into one?
Bollards can be made from concrete, steel or aluminum. That means they can do major damage to your car, and if one of them were to fall due to incorrect installation, you could get seriously hurt. When bollards are properly installed, however, they're firmly anchored to the ground, so there's no risk of such a fall happening. Though the American with Disabilities Act doesn't require bollards for handicapped parking, many companies use them to mark those spaces for high visibility.
Bollards, while an important part of parking lot safety, were actually first manufactured in the 19th century to help ships safely dock after entering the harbor. They were later used for road traffic and eventually, parking lots. While most of the time, the bollards you see are fixed in permanent positions, there are retractable and flexible versions in use as well.