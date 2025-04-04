What Are The Yellow Poles In Parking Lots For?

Chances are you've seen those bright yellow poles scattered throughout the parking lot of your local Walmart or grocery store. They're probably near the store entrance, at the gas pumps, or near the sidewalk. It's possible you've even had a close call trying to avoid one as you're pulling into a tight spot, or even parked near one to help find your car's location after you're done shopping. But what are these poles and why are they there?

Those yellow poles are called bollards. Bollards are used to protect not only you, but the buildings as well, from drivers who could potentially lose control while driving in the lot. They can also be used to guide traffic flow and keep drivers out of certain areas, providing additional protection for everyone.

Bollards are used in front of a store to protect from smash-and-grab crimes, where a driver intentionally plows into a store while their partner loots the place. These bright yellow structures can also be used near important outdoor operating equipment like water and gas meters, safeguarding against accidental damage.