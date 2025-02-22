What Are Those Flashing Blue Lights In Parking Lots For?

Sometimes, if you're out shopping late at night (and perhaps lost where you parked your car), you might notice a blinking blue light in the parking lot. This isn't a standard parking lot light, but a certain type of security system is typically called a mobile surveillance trailer by manufacturers. However, they're also known in a variety of locations by LiveView Technology's brand name for the trailers, Lot Cops. While Lot Cop isn't the official name for these security setups, it has nonetheless become a more common name for mobile surveillance trailers, and regardless of the name or manufacturer, all work similarly.

Advertisement

If you get close to a Lot Cop, you'll notice that it often has security cameras and a solar panel on it, and that it isn't cemented into the ground like most lamp posts. These trailers are meant to survey the area 24/7, alerting authorities to potential suspicious activities. They're also very easy to spot at night, This is on purpose, as the light — a clear implication that authorities are watching the area — is intended to help deter crime in the first place.