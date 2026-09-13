5 Legendary Body-On-Frame Cars Built On The Ford Panther Platform

The history of the American auto industry is filled with illustrious nameplates and vehicle platforms, with many of them having an impact and recognition that go far beyond auto enthusiast circles. One of these is Ford's legendary Panther platform. Even if people don't recognize the name, they will probably be familiar with the many vehicles built on it.

More than just a throwback to a bygone era of car building, the body-on-frame Panther cars are well known to the American public through their decades of service as front-line law enforcement vehicles. For years, the profile of a Ford Crown Victoria and its headlights in the rearview mirror was a familiar sight for American drivers, but the Panther platform's accomplishments extend far beyond police service.

The last Panther-platform vehicle rolled off the assembly line in 2011, wrapping up a production run that lasted over 30 years. Today, the Panther cars enjoy a following that blurs the line between cult enthusiast favorite and a genuine American classic. Through its decades of production, Panther-based vehicles have taken on many forms, and we've rounded up five of the best Panther models ever built, from family station wagons and performance sedans to a fully outfitted presidential limousine.