How Do GPS Apps Like Google Maps Know When There's Police Ahead?

Over the past few years, navigation apps, whether it's Google Maps or Waze, have become an integral part of our lives. These apps tell you a lot more than the current traffic conditions. They give you information about road closures, optimal lanes for driving, speed cameras, flooded roads, roadwork, low visibility, and even police sightings. But you may be wondering how exactly Google Maps, or GPS apps in general, know about real-time incidents like these. As surprising as it may sound, a lot of this real-time data comes from real users, people who are actually driving on those roads.

When it comes to identifying live traffic conditions, GPS apps rely on data being sent from the smartphones of people driving on those stretches of road. Google Maps has also been using machine learning and AI to predict traffic conditions for years now. But that doesn't help Google Maps detect police sightings. That's where real users like you come into the picture.

As you drive and use Google Maps for navigation, the app lets you report what you see. These incident reports then appear on the maps of other users driving on the same road. Google Maps takes feedback from other drivers to confirm whether the report is still valid. So, the next time you see a prompt confirming a police sighting ahead, another user may have added it. Apart from that, there's also the possibility that Google Maps sourced this data from another app.