Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying A Smart Ring

With any tech craze, the important thing for longevity is to have practical use cases. While it's very easy to be tempted to buy the latest tech fashion, products soon lose their luster if they're just another social media trend with limited utility. Consumers increasingly want devices that simplify their lives and cut down on distractions, rather than adding more to the equation. This is where smart rings can really show their practical advantages.

They're very low-maintenance while active and are designed to monitor various facets for the wearer automatically. They also neatly sidestep some of the issues that come with smartphones when used for similar purposes: Without a screen or instant access to that time-sapping social media, there's no temptation to be sucked into a doomscrolling session that might be counterproductive to your fitness goals. Similarly, being a hands-off sort of device (which is extremely ironic considering how it's worn), there's no need to mess with it as we may have a tendency to do with our smartphones.

While they lack some of the downsides that other devices like our smartphones have, they are fundamentally different systems. This means that they also don't have some of their advantages either. Let's take a look at some particular weaknesses of one of these tiny devices, including potential hefty subscriptions and their reliance on secondary devices. Ultimately, a smart ring may not be worth it for you.