The 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Is Here, But Will Americans Get A New Montero?

The Mitsubishi Pajero is back for the 2027 model year. The revived off-roader is returning to around 100 markets according to Mitsubishi, but not the United States (at least for now). If the name's not familiar, that's because Mitsubishi sold the Pajero as the Montero in the U.S., and it represented an age when Mitsubishi had a much larger presence in the States.

The latest and greatest Pajero features a bunch of hardware goodies that will likely excite off-roading enthusiasts. Notably, it rides on a conventional ladder frame, as opposed to a unibody design. Generally speaking, that design lends itself to more off-road flexibility and improved towing capabilities. It also features a lockable center differential controllable through its four drive modes: rear-wheel drive, full-time four-wheel drive, locked center differential, and locked center differential with low-range gears.

Mitsubishi is equipping the new Pajero with a 2.4-liter turbodiesel as standard, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's torque-y for sure, at 354 lb-ft, but a diesel-only powertrain lends further credence to the idea that it won't be coming to the U.S.