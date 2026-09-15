5 Downsides Of Asphalt Driveways Everyone Should Be Aware Of

If you're thinking of remodeling your driveway or getting a home built, something to consider is the composition of your driveway. There are a few different options available, including full concrete, gravel, and even driveways made from recycled materials that are cheaper alternatives to concrete and gravel (but still look great). As an old reliable workhorse option for paved ground, asphalt is among the most common choices for driveway paving. Compared to concrete, it's also cheaper and has a shorter cooldown period before it's safe to walk or drive on.

However, as with anything — and especially in terms of driveway paving materials — asphalt isn't perfect. It has some quirks that could end up being a nuisance to deal with, including recurring cracks, temperature sensitivity, and upkeep needs that are more of a headache than you might expect. These caveats could be less or more of a problem for you depending on your personal standards, as well as factors like where you live, but it would still be in your best interest to know about them before changing up your driveway.