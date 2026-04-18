Concrete Vs Asphalt Driveways: Which One Lasts Longer?

In addition to cleaning your driveway to make it look good as new, homeowners may at some point have to repair or completely replace their driveway. Should this day come, you're going to want to get a driveway that lasts. Concrete and asphalt are two of the most popular materials with which to build driveways, but they differ greatly in terms of their longevity. While they both have their pros and cons, concrete tends to last significantly longer than asphalt.

Typically, concrete driveways last anywhere between 30 or even 40 years, while the average asphalt driveway will last between 15 and 30. Concrete driveways are also more easily customizable with different colors and need less routine upkeep.

With that said, concrete does come with some drawbacks. For one, it is more expensive, costing anywhere between about $6 to $15 per square foot versus asphalt, which costs between $5 and $12. Concrete can also take between a week and a month to fully cure, whereas asphalt is typically good to go in a few days. Still, that extra durability with concrete is worth it.