Skip Concrete & Gravel - This Driveway Alternative Is Cheaper (And Looks Great)

Driveways are generally quite durable, but they're not perfect. Gravel driveways can get exceptionally messy and fall apart, while old, cracked concrete driveways require filling solutions to stay together. Beyond these tried-and-true materials, there's another, more eco-friendly solution that has steadily gained traction among homeowners. Recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) driveways use old, crushed-up asphalt mixed with filler materials to create an effective asphalt alternative that appears fairly similar to any other driveway.

The fact that RAP doesn't require new materials means it's less energy-intensive, more eco-friendly, and cheaper to produce. This equates to installation savings, with some estimates placing RAP driveways at between $6.20 and $8.75 per square foot, while others claim it can cost less than $6. In comparison, some estimates put regular asphalt at $7 to $13 per square foot, with concrete costing between $6 and $15. Of course, the final cost will be influenced by driveway size, location, labor costs, and other individual factors. On average, a RAP driveway is likely to last around 20 years, so long as it's properly taken care of. This involves tasks like routine resealing and re-compaction.

This may make it seem like a RAP driveway is the perfect solution to an old, crumbling driveway. However, much like other driveway types, the material has drawbacks that some may find aren't worth the hassle.