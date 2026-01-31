Goodbye Solid Concrete: This Alternative Could Save Your Driveway From Flooding

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got a hardscaped driveway, chances are, after a copious rainfall, you've probably opened your door to the gurgle of a stream or sight of a glistening lake. After all, traditional concrete and asphalt driveways often allow rainwater to pool. Even worse, large downpours can cause unwanted driveway flooding, which can wreck your foundation, create a breeding ground for bugs, and even encourage mold growth. While there is nothing you can do to avoid excessive rainfall, there are actions you can take and tools you can use to protect your home from flooding.

One of the most effective ways is by converting your existing driveway into a permeable one. The most obvious benefit of a permeable driveway, whether it's made of interlocking concrete, pervious pavers, or porous asphalt, is that it is very effective at rainwater management. After large amounts of rainfall during storms, all that water needs to go somewhere.

Unlike solid concrete, which allows water to sit and pool, a permeable driveway will soak up rainwater into the ground. As such, standing water will no longer be an issue, and rainwater runoff will be significantly reduced. This will make your driveway more storm resilient by decreasing the amount of rainwater that can flood and damage your home.