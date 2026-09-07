New iOS 27 Feature Makes Owning Two iPhones Easier Than Ever

With so many new Apple iPhone products coming out soon, maybe you've thought about getting two new phones. Or maybe you want the rumored foldable iPhone Ultra while keeping your older model iPhone as well. In the past, this could have been a bit complicated. But Apple could possibly be debuting a solution very soon, a feature called iPhone Handoff.

The feature was first mentioned during Apple's presentation during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2026, stating it would be one of the many features arriving in the upcoming iOS 27 update — but not a lot of information was given at the time. An iPhone user then claimed to have it on their device, sharing a demonstration of the upcoming feature on MacRumors.

iPhone Handoff will allow users to share an eSim between unlocked and active iPhones, making it a lot easier to switch between devices. Both phones would have the same phone number and phone plan, essentially letting you seamlessly swap devices when needed without any disruption. You'll need to enable the feature in the "Settings" menu, under "Cellular." The two devices apparently need to be close to each other for the initial setup, but it's not yet clear if you still need to keep them in proximity afterward.