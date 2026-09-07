New iOS 27 Feature Makes Owning Two iPhones Easier Than Ever
With so many new Apple iPhone products coming out soon, maybe you've thought about getting two new phones. Or maybe you want the rumored foldable iPhone Ultra while keeping your older model iPhone as well. In the past, this could have been a bit complicated. But Apple could possibly be debuting a solution very soon, a feature called iPhone Handoff.
The feature was first mentioned during Apple's presentation during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2026, stating it would be one of the many features arriving in the upcoming iOS 27 update — but not a lot of information was given at the time. An iPhone user then claimed to have it on their device, sharing a demonstration of the upcoming feature on MacRumors.
iPhone Handoff will allow users to share an eSim between unlocked and active iPhones, making it a lot easier to switch between devices. Both phones would have the same phone number and phone plan, essentially letting you seamlessly swap devices when needed without any disruption. You'll need to enable the feature in the "Settings" menu, under "Cellular." The two devices apparently need to be close to each other for the initial setup, but it's not yet clear if you still need to keep them in proximity afterward.
When does iPhone iOS 27 update come out?
When Apple discussed the iOS 27 update during WWDC, we were only told that it was coming in fall 2026. Fall officially begins on September 22, but it's sorta doubtful they are following a Farmer's Almanac for its release. It's widely believed that iOS 27 will drop on September 14th, a week after its iPhone 18 launch event. This hasn't been confirmed by Apple.
There are a handfulof notable changes coming to iOS 27, most of which are focused on making your phone operate faster and smoother. The iPhone Handoff feature is a definite highlight as well as Video In Car for CarPlay. Perhaps the biggest change, however, is an AI update to its assistant, Siri. As demonstrated during WWDC, the new Siri should allow for more complex queries, including full conversations and in-depth planning. There will also be a Siri app, keeping track of conversations and task management. The app is accessible through iPhones as well as iPads and Macs.