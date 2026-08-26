Why This Year's iPhone Event On September 9th Might Not Be Like The Others

When it comes to tech launches, we've gotten a bit used to brands following the typical reveal and release pattern. But this year, Apple is allegedly shaking things up for its September 9th launch event, called "Surprise and Shine."

According to Bloomberg, Apple could be doing a two-wave launch for the iPhone 18, meaning the full lineup wouldn't be coming in September — only the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone, which is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra. The event may also reveal two new colors, cherry red and light blue. The rest of the models — the iPhone 18 standard, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18E will be released around March 2027 instead.

If Apple goes with this approach, it means the most expensive versions with more features would be coming this fall. The less expensive options wouldn't be available until next year. This would ensure that Apple could see a more consistent revenue flow throughout the year. "Surprise and Shine" will be on September 9th at 10 AM PST on YouTube, the Apple Event page, and the Apple TV app.