9 Of The Best External CD/DVD Drives You Can Buy In 2026

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Gone are those days when you would go through your shelf to find your favorite movie's cover on a DVD case, pop the disc into a DVD player, and enjoy the movie on a big TV screen. In fact, brands have also largely done away with CD drives on laptops and desktop PCs. This has made room for bigger batteries and more storage on compact notebooks. While that's definitely a bonus, your old CD/DVD collection is now pretty much useless unless you have a PlayStation 5 with disc support or an old Blu-ray player still lying around. Alternatively, you can purchase an external CD or DVD drive for your computer. These external drives generally connect to your PC/Mac via USB.

Depending on the brand and specific model, external DVD drives can not only read the data from a CD but also write onto one. Remember burning CDs with Nero back in the day? Well, you can now do that again with a compatible external DVD drive. Whether you're looking to store your current data on DVDs or watch movies and play games via old discs, we've curated a list of the best external CD/DVD drives you can buy. We've taken into account read and write speeds, build quality, additional features and ports, and user reviews -– essentially, all the important features you would worry about when buying an external DVD drive.