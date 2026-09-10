9 Of The Best External CD/DVD Drives You Can Buy In 2026
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Gone are those days when you would go through your shelf to find your favorite movie's cover on a DVD case, pop the disc into a DVD player, and enjoy the movie on a big TV screen. In fact, brands have also largely done away with CD drives on laptops and desktop PCs. This has made room for bigger batteries and more storage on compact notebooks. While that's definitely a bonus, your old CD/DVD collection is now pretty much useless unless you have a PlayStation 5 with disc support or an old Blu-ray player still lying around. Alternatively, you can purchase an external CD or DVD drive for your computer. These external drives generally connect to your PC/Mac via USB.
Depending on the brand and specific model, external DVD drives can not only read the data from a CD but also write onto one. Remember burning CDs with Nero back in the day? Well, you can now do that again with a compatible external DVD drive. Whether you're looking to store your current data on DVDs or watch movies and play games via old discs, we've curated a list of the best external CD/DVD drives you can buy. We've taken into account read and write speeds, build quality, additional features and ports, and user reviews -– essentially, all the important features you would worry about when buying an external DVD drive.
Dell DW316 External Slim USB DVD drive
A cheap external drive can be enough for the odd movie, but paying a little more for a familiar brand may make sense if you plan to rip a large CD collection. The Dell DW316 carries a 4.5-star average from more than 16,000 ratings on Amazon. It uses a USB 2.0 Type-A connector, reads DVDs at up to 8x and CDs at up to 24x, and can write to common CD and DVD formats, including dual-layer DVDs and M-DISC. At 14mm thick and 200 grams, it is still easy to slide into a laptop bag. Dell includes a 60cm USB cable and CyberLink Media Suite 12, which handles playback and disc burning on Windows. That software is the main reason to consider spending more on the DW316 (around $39), since most of the cheaper drives expect you to find your own player and burning apps.
There is also a 1-year hardware warranty. The catch is that Dell's Amazon listing only promises the drive will work with Windows 11 or earlier, while the manufacturer specification does not list macOS compatibility. One user said the drive worked immediately on a Windows 11 Surface Laptop, though Windows initially blocked the bundled CyberLink installer. Another reviewer ripped around 30 CDs during the first day, but noticed loud whirring after ten discs and later had mixed results while burning. So, the Dell costs more than several 8x/24x alternatives, but the brand warranty and included software may justify it for a Windows user.
Amicool external DVD drive
USB-C laptops do not always leave room for old Type-A accessories, which is where the Amicool external DVD drive has an advantage. Its attached cable has USB 3.0 Type-A and USB-C connectors, so it works with old and new computers without a dedicated USB-C adapter. It has an average rating of 4.2 across more than 25,000 ratings on Amazon. The drive reaches up to 8x when reading DVDs and 24x when reading or writing CDs, and it supports DVD+R, DVD-R, CD-R, and CD-RW. Amicool lists support for Windows 7 through Windows 11, Linux, and Intel- or Apple silicon-based Macs. There are some important limitations, though. It does not support Blu-ray, DVD-RAM, Chromebooks, phones, tablets, TVs, or game consoles.
The listing also recommends plugging it directly into your computer instead of via a hub, since insufficient USB power can keep the drive from appearing. Mac owners may need VLC for movie playback, and the drive's physical eject button does not work with macOS's on-screen eject control. For a drive at this price, actual burning performance matters a lot. One user who tested several inexpensive models said the Amicool was the only one that completed a CD burn directly from a computer port, although they called the plastic tray flimsy. Another user praised the quick setup and compact body, as well as the ability to tuck the cable underneath. This is a solid pick if you regularly switch between USB-A and USB-C machines and do not need extra ports.
Bpakdu CD/DVD drive
A DVD drive takes up one port, but the Bpakdu 8-in-1 drive gives several back. Alongside the optical drive, it includes one USB 3.0 port, three USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C port, and separate SD and microSD card readers. You cannot use both card slots simultaneously, but being able to copy camera photos and rip a CD through one accessory is still handy. It costs $29.99 at the time of writing and has a 4.3-star rating from more than 4,300 Amazon buyers. The drive connects over USB 3.0 and includes both Type-A and Type-C connectivity. Maximum speeds are 8x for DVD reading and 24x for CD reading or writing. BPAKDU lists support for CD-R/RW, DVD±R/RW, DVD-RAM, VCD, and SVCD, plus Windows, macOS 10.6 or later, and Linux.
Blu-ray discs, phones, TVs, cars, and game consoles are not supported. An extra power cable is included for computers that cannot supply enough power over the main connection, and the seller backs the drive with a 1-year warranty. This model is worth the extra $10 or so over a basic drive if you will actually use the hub and card readers. One user used it to recover music and photos from old SD cards, then rip and reburn damaged audio CDs. The only complaint was the short host cable. Another Windows 11 owner said it played a DVD immediately, though VLC was still required for playback.
HP DVD-RW drive
If the sea of unfamiliar brands makes you uneasy, the HP F2B56AA is a straightforward alternative from a major PC maker. The $39 drive has a 4.5-star average from over 2,100 ratings on Amazon. It reads and writes CDs at up to 24x and DVDs at up to 8x, including dual-layer recording. HP uses a USB 2.0 Type-A connection, which is slower on paper than USB 3.0, but the optical drive itself is still limited to those familiar 8x and 24x figures anyway. HP officially lists Windows XP through Windows 11 and macOS compatibility. The box includes the drive and a USB Type-A cable. It weighs 200 grams and stands just 14mm tall, making it about as portable as the Dell option.
It is also powered by USB, so there is no AC adapter to carry. A 1-year limited warranty rounds out the package. There are no built-in card slots, USB-C plug, cable-storage groove, or bundled carrying case here. You are paying extra for a simple drive with an HP badge and warranty. That may still be worthwhile if reliability and broad computer compatibility matter more than add-ons. One buyer successfully used it with Alienware, Asus, Lenovo, and custom desktop systems, while another used it to copy irreplaceable photos from DVDs to cloud storage. Both described setup as simple, which is exactly what you would expect from a DVD drive from a well-known brand.
Roofull ECD819-SU3 external CD drive
Many people only need an optical drive a few times a year, so spending $20 on the Roofull ECD819-SU3 is easier to justify. Despite the low price, it supports CD-ROM, CD-R/RW, DVD-ROM, DVD±R/RW, DVD-RAM, dual-layer DVD±R, and VCD formats. It tops out at 8x for DVDs and 24x for CDs, connects over USB 3.0, and comes with a USB-C adapter. The cable also stores beneath the drive instead of floating around in your bag. Roofull says the unit works with Windows 11 back through Windows XP, macOS, and Linux. Chromebooks, phones, tablets, TVs, vehicles, projectors, and some Surface models are excluded, as are Blu-ray and 4K discs.
Mac users should also know that once the system recognizes a disc, it must be ejected from Finder rather than with the physical button. There is no playback or burning app in the box, so you will need your own software. On the other hand, the 2-year warranty is twice as long as what Dell, HP, and Asus offer. Reviews suggest the Roofull gets the basics right. One user tested CD playback, ripping and burning, DVD playback, software installation, and the USB ports successfully, although installing a large program from DVD was very slow. If you want a basic reader and writer with Mac support, a tucked-away cable, and a longer warranty, the Roofull option offers a lot for under $20.
Ziweo external CD DVD drive
At $13.99 at the time of writing, the Ziweo external CD/DVD drive is the cheapest option on this list. That makes it a sensible purchase if you found one old software disc or a stack of workout DVDs and only need something to read them occasionally. Its fixed cable carries both USB 3.0 Type-A and USB-C connectors, and the drive can read or rewrite DVDs at up to 8x while reading or writing CDs at up to 24x. Ziweo advertises Windows, macOS, and Linux support, although the compatibility language is inconsistent. The listing names Linux generally but specifically excludes Ubuntu. Chromebooks, Surface Pro devices, phones, TVs, cars, and Blu-ray discs are also out.
No driver or separate power brick is required. However, the seller recommends a direct USB connection providing 3V-5V at 1.3A-2A and notes that a weak port can cause detection problems. The attached cable cannot be replaced if it gets damaged, which can be a con depending on how frequently you use the drive. A Windows 11 user said USB-C worked immediately and found ripping, playback, and burning quiet and consistent, but called the cable short and the body predictably cheap. A DVD burner said the Ziweo handled thick disc labels better than a previous LG drive. There are also durability complaints, including one unit that began failing while ripping CDs after sitting unused for two months. It is hard to beat for occasional use, but a heavy user might want to look elsewhere.
Rioddas external DVD drive
Some inexpensive drives add card slots and colorful lighting, but the Rioddas external CD/DVD drive keeps things simple. It has more than 40,000 ratings averaging 4.3 stars. The drive connects through an attached USB 3.0 Type-A cable, which is stored in a channel underneath. It is backward-compatible with USB 2.0 and supports CD-ROM/R/RW, DVD-ROM/R±RW/R±DL, and VCD, but not Blu-ray or 4K discs. Rioddas lists Windows 11 through XP, Linux, and macOS compatibility. There is no USB-C plug, so a modern MacBook or thin Windows laptop may require an adapter.
A physical eject button can release a disc even when the computer does not recognize the drive. As with several low-cost drives, the seller recommends using a rear motherboard USB port on a desktop for a steadier power supply. The Rioddas drive makes the most sense for CD collectors who already have a suitable USB-A port. One MacBook owner used it to import CDs directly into iTunes, and another burned six CD-Rs on macOS without an issue. A Windows 11 user praised the instant setup, quick reads, rewritable-disc support, and compact storage, while also calling the tray flimsy. That tradeoff is easy to accept at under $20 if you handle the loading tray carefully.
Asus ZenDrive V1M
Long-term disc backups are the main reason to choose the Asus ZenDrive V1M over a generic $20 unit. It supports M-DISC, a recordable format marketed for archival storage, and handles single-layer M-DISC writing at 4x. Regular CDs read and write at up to 24x, while supported DVDs read at up to 8x. DVD writing ranges from 6x for dual-layer and DVD-RW media to 8x for DVD±R and DVD+RW. The ZenDrive uses USB-C and hides its 24cm cable inside the 14.6mm-thick body. It supports Windows 8 through Windows 11 and macOS, and it is powered directly via USB.
Asus backs the drive with a 1-year warranty. At $39.99, it costs roughly twice as much as basic models, but the archival-disc support, native USB-C connector, and a more reliable manufacturer warranty help explain the gap. Actual owners generally liked the portable design. One buyer praised the USB-C connection and internal cable storage for CD ripping. There are two caveats, though. One user thought the tray felt flimsy, and an M1 MacBook Pro owner needed a firmware update performed through Windows before discs appeared. Mac-only users should keep that second point in mind.
Origbelie external DVD drive
The Origbelie 6-in-1 CD drive is closer to a small laptop dock with an optical drive attached than a standalone external drive. It has one USB 3.0 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB-C ports, an SD slot, and a microSD slot. The two card readers are useful for photographers, especially if your laptop is short on ports. A built-in host cable offers both USB-A and USB-C, while an extra USB-to-DC cable can supply power when the computer's port is not enough. The optical side reaches 8x for DVDs and 24x for CDs, with support for CD±R/RW, CD-ROM, DVD±R/RW, DVD-ROM, DVD-RAM, VCD, and SVCD. Origbelie lists Windows, macOS, and Linux compatibility.
The $40 package includes a storage bag, a hard-shell carrying case, the power cable, and a 24-month warranty. There is even an RGB triangle on top, though it is for decoration rather than a useful status display. That bundle makes the Origbelie CD drive worth considering for travel, where one protected accessory can replace a drive, card reader, and basic hub. A MacBook Pro owner liked the tucked-away cable, case, quiet playback, and optional power lead. Another reviewer found the hub useful but called the constantly cycling RGB light pointless. A four-star review also reported that some audio CDs produced incorrect track information. Buy this for the accessory bundle and ports, not because it reads discs better than the cheaper models.
How we picked these external CD/DVD drives
All the external CD/DVD drives mentioned on this list can be connected to computers either via USB-A or USB-C. Hence, compatibility isn't an issue. We've also thrown in options that can be used with macOS devices, so that those using a MacBook can still put their old DVD collection to good use. Other important factors we considered while shortlisting the options were USB version, included cables and accessories, read/write speeds, and any additional ports, allowing the drive to be used like a USB hub. We've also taken into consideration user reviews on Amazon. All the products have a minimum rating of 4.1 with over 1,000 reviews.