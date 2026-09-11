The Pros And Cons Of Using Flex Seal To Coat An RV Roof

The entire reason you use an RV or camper van is because you want sturdy protection from the elements and a bit of comfort while you're on a camping or road trip. A brand new RV is plenty strong, but as time goes on, you may need to put in a little extra work to keep that roof properly sealed and shored up against elements like rain and dirt. There are various types of liquid sealant you can apply to the roof of your RV to protect it, though if you're looking for quick, cost-effective mod opportunities, you may look toward the can of Flex Seal sitting in your garage.

If Flex Seal's popular advertising campaigns are to be believed, it's a wondrous substance that can safely seal up anything and everything. The reality of the matter is that, while Flex Seal can make for a good short-term option for patching up and protecting your RV's roof, it may not be the best choice for long-term protection due to the way this material is formulated. Nevertheless, opinions vary heavily between users, and there are pros and cons for using Flex Seal to coat your RV roof.