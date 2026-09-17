Can You Use Dishwasher Tablets To Clean A Washing Machine?

Dishwasher tablets are specially formulated to do their business in the environment created inside of a dishwasher while it's running. In other words, it works in an environment of continuous high heat, with regularly flowing and draining water moving on and around dishes, plastic, and utensils. While a washing machine's functions may seem similar, they're only similar in the broad lens of things. It's within the fine details that problems start to arise.

Washing machines generally don't get nearly as hot as dishwashers do, even on their hottest wash cycle. It's a big reason why dishwashers are so good at sanitizing. Because of this, though, there's a distinct chance that dishwasher tablets wouldn't actually dissolve in washing machines. If the tab doesn't dissolve, the cleaning solution doesn't circulate, which defeats the purpose. Not to mention, it also leaves a solid object rattling around inside the drum. Even if the tablets do dissolve, they may end up creating a greater concentration of foam and suds than your washing machine is equipped to handle, which can lead to overflowing and sensor errors.

Most pressingly, using dishwasher tabs, which are only formulated to clean dishes, could potentially damage your clothes. Dishwasher tabs contain chemicals and bleaching agents that, while great for sanitizing porcelain, can damage fabrics and cause colors to run. Even if you didn't run any clothes in the washer alongside the tab, any residue it leaves could still damage your clothes on subsequent cycles.