5 Used Touring Motorcycles Riders Say You Should Steer Clear Of

Touring motorcycles are, on the whole, relatively reliable beasts, made with eating up miles in mind, and presumably built to a higher standard than some run-of-the-mill scooters. Although most rides will go off without a hitch, hardcore touring riders like to brag about overcoming breakdown dramas. They like trading war stories, recounting desperate scrambles for parts in remote locales and clever road side fixes.

However, most touring bikes do their job with little drama or fanfare as long as you comply with their maintenance schedule. Manufactures spend a great deal of time, money, and energy to ensure that their touring bikes, which are often some of their top offerings, don't to let the customer down.

But there are certainly cautionary tales passed around by riders, at meetups and online, that speak of pretenders laying in wait on the used market, waiting to ensnare the unwary with cheap entry prices and a striking mien only to beset them with eye-popping maintenance costs, intermittent mechanical gremlins, and a general sense of being unreliable, unfit, or outperformed.