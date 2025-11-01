Are Trikes Safer Than Conventional Motorcycles?

Trikes aren't as popular as their two-wheeled siblings, look too bulky to ride, and have way more parts than a bike, most of which might sound like a huge money pit. But what if we told you that riding these three-wheeled beauties is actually safer than riding a conventional motorcycle? Given the steady surge in these motorcycles over the past few years, it's only natural that many vehicle enthusiasts would wonder whether riding them is safer than riding a two-wheeler.

It's no secret that one of the most significant downsides of riding a conventional motorcycle is the danger from the fact that two-wheeled motorcycles are just that — two-wheeled — which makes them prone to wobbling, shaking, rolling over, and everything in between. Well, that's where three-wheeled motorcycles or trikes come in, given that they offer better stability and are easier to handle in areas like corners or when stopping. Let's discuss.