Why Do Some Bikers Wear German Helmets?
When it comes to motorcycle helmets, there are several styles you can choose from. Each is unique, not only because it matches the style of motorcycle you're riding, providing needed protection and comfort, but also because it makes a fashion statement. Among this extensive selection is the German-style helmet, a kind of open-face headgear that has become a staple in motorcycle culture across the globe.
You might see many a Harley-Davidson biker, regardless of whether they're on a Harley cruiser or tourer, rocking them while on a ride, and with good reason. One of the main ones is, of course, style. It's no secret that these German helmets look good, especially when you want to go for that retro or classic look, an aspect that many cruiser and tourer bikers embrace.
Additionally, these helmets are as popular as they are because of a rich cultural heritage that dates back to the first half of the 20th century. With the culmination of World War II came a surplus of post-war gear, like motorcycles, which flooded many streets across affected countries. The direct result of this was, of course, a surge of bikers across Europe and America, many of whom gravitated toward specific styles as part of their riding attire. Among these were German-style helmets, heavily influenced by the Stahlhelm helmets from World War I and II.
Most of these helmets became popular after World War II
World War II more than shaped the course of human history, especially when it comes to global geopolitics. Many companies came together on either side of the war to provide gear for the war effort, from vehicle makers, like Ford, and airplane manufacturers, such as Boeing, to entire companies focused on making infantry gear. Among the latter were companies such as Eisenhüttenwerke Thale (ET), which made several of the steel helmets (Stahlhelm) used by German soldiers. It is these steel helmets that inspired the open-face German-style headgear you see today.
By the end of the war, many soldiers were seeking the brotherhood that they'd once known while in service. This is how some of the world's most famous biker clubs, including the largest motorcycle outlaw club in California, came into existence. Most of these soldiers just wanted to belong, and found a place as motorcycle club members, surrounded by their fellow ex-service comrades, post-war motorcycles, and riding gear. As you would expect, being a part of such groups necessitated a particular style that, although not mandatory, was highly encouraged. Such styles included cut-off vests made of denim or leather and the German-style helmet, which not only looked cool but also offered its own set of advantages for those who wore it.
Open-face helmets offer great visibility and hearing
Like the many styles of helmets that exist today, the open-face helmet has unique pros that add to its overall appeal. The first advantage is its overall minimalist design, which sees the helmet only covering the top and part of the back of the rider's head. This allows for better hearing and visibility, both of which are essential when exploring urban jungles or suburban backroads.
These helmets also feature excellent ventilation, thanks to their design, which makes them ideal for warm weather. Some models come with visors that help keep debris and rushing wind from the biker's face while riding. There's also the matter of affordability and ease of customization, which are important for many bikers. German-style helmets are generally budget-friendly and offer a wide range of customization options, from stickers to paint jobs.
For protection, these helmets are made from materials like carbon fiber and polycarbonate, which often make the difference between life and death. However, it wouldn't hurt to consider adding an extra layer of protection, such as installing a MIPS lining in the helmet.