What Is A MIPS Motorcycle Helmet & How Does It Work?

The low-friction layer in Mips helmets is the star of the show. The lining allows for a 10–15-millimeter multidirectional movement during impact, reducing the force that would have impacted the rider's head. The lining is installed between the helmet's EPS anti-impact layer and padding, adding a negligible 25 – 45 grams to the gear's overall weight.

The human brain is suspended in cerebrospinal fluid, which ensures it doesn't suffer much damage under sudden acceleration and deceleration. In the event of an impact on the head, the rotational forces that would have resulted in brain damage were the brain directly fused to the skull are lessened. Mips technology applies this concept to its products, allowing the head to move within the helmet as the suspended brain does within the head. If a biker suffers an accident, the Mips layer significantly dampens the rotational forces that would have impacted their head, saving them from potential head and brain damage.

One of the most significant advantages of Mips helmets is the reduced rotational forces on one's head and brain if you ever get in an accident. Another advantage is that it has encouraged more helmet companies to push for safety features across the board. Companies like POC and WaveCel have been releasing helmets geared at reducing head and brain damage. The latter's helmet technology reduces not only rotational forces but linear forces as well.

