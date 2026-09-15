3 Sports Cars With More Legroom Than A Chevrolet Corvette

Legroom in a sports car is an issue that can be very important, particularly to those individuals who are taller than average. But the issue of legroom also has a lot to do with how that height is distributed within an individual's body. Some people have very long legs, which will make a particular sports car's legroom a major consideration as to whether that person fits into it or not. But taller drivers can also have a longer torso, which makes legroom less of an issue.

The current version of the Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, provides a maximum of 42.8 inches of legroom. For the purposes of this article, we will review the other currently-produced two-seat sports cars on the market and highlight those that exceed this amount and actually give you more legroom than a C8 Corvette, a vehicle that has been in production since the 2020 model year. Our review of the entry-level Corvette Stingray impressed us with its prodigious power and impressive handling, showcasing that even an entry-level 'Vette is still an impressive sports car.

The C8 Corvette comes in a wide array of different models for 2027, ranging from the Stingray with its new 6.7-liter V8 producing 535 horsepower and progressing all the way to the ZR1X, with a total of 1,250 horsepower from both a turbocharged V8 behind the driver and an electrified axle in front. In between, you can select horsepower ratings of 670 in the Z06, 721 in the Grand Sport X, and 1,064 in the ZR1. Whichever you choose, you get the same 42.8 inches of legroom. Pricing starts at $73,495 including destination fees.