3 Sports Cars With More Legroom Than A Chevrolet Corvette
Legroom in a sports car is an issue that can be very important, particularly to those individuals who are taller than average. But the issue of legroom also has a lot to do with how that height is distributed within an individual's body. Some people have very long legs, which will make a particular sports car's legroom a major consideration as to whether that person fits into it or not. But taller drivers can also have a longer torso, which makes legroom less of an issue.
The current version of the Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, provides a maximum of 42.8 inches of legroom. For the purposes of this article, we will review the other currently-produced two-seat sports cars on the market and highlight those that exceed this amount and actually give you more legroom than a C8 Corvette, a vehicle that has been in production since the 2020 model year. Our review of the entry-level Corvette Stingray impressed us with its prodigious power and impressive handling, showcasing that even an entry-level 'Vette is still an impressive sports car.
The C8 Corvette comes in a wide array of different models for 2027, ranging from the Stingray with its new 6.7-liter V8 producing 535 horsepower and progressing all the way to the ZR1X, with a total of 1,250 horsepower from both a turbocharged V8 behind the driver and an electrified axle in front. In between, you can select horsepower ratings of 670 in the Z06, 721 in the Grand Sport X, and 1,064 in the ZR1. Whichever you choose, you get the same 42.8 inches of legroom. Pricing starts at $73,495 including destination fees.
Nissan Z - 42.9 inches of legroom
The 2027 Nissan Z is a sports car that has more legroom than the Chevrolet Corvette, but it beats the 'Vette by a single tenth of an inch, with 42.9 inches compared to the Corvette's 42.8. Regardless of these slimmest of margins, a win is a win; whether potential drivers who happen to be taller can tell the difference or not. Statistics can be like that. Our recent article on this car made the case that the Nissan Z is the last sports car of its kind thanks to its manual transmission and twin-turbocharged V6.
The Nissan Z has had a long history marked by some highs and some lows, starting out as the Datsun 240Z way back in 1970, when it was sold new in the U.S. market for just $3601. Emissions took a toll for a while, but the Z eventually bounced back during the 1990s and later. Fast forward to today and the Nissan Z continues with its latest model, the 3.5-liter, 420-horsepower 2027 Nissan Z NISMO with six-speed manual transmission. Car and Driver's performance testing of the slightly-faster Nissan Z NISMO with a nine-speed automatic got a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds at 114 mph.
The Nissan Z has long been known for its performance, and the current version of this seminal sports car has more of it than the other Zs that came before it, with at least 400 horsepower in every model currently on sale. Pricing for the 2027 Nissan Z starts at $44,265 with your choice of six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmission.
Mazda Miata -- 43.1 inches of legroom
Now here's a big surprise — the snug-fitting Mazda MX-5 Miata has more legroom than the much larger Corvette. In fact, there is 43.1 inches of legroom to be found in the Miata, three-tenths of an inch more than in the 'Vette. While this may be good news for those who have longer legs, those with long torsos may have trouble fitting in a Miata, particularly with the top up. In the words of Car and Driver, "The Mazda MX-5 Miata is worn, not driven."
Ever since its debut at the Chicago Auto Show, where it appeared before going on sale for the 1990 model year, the Mazda MX-5 Miata has largely adhered to its origin-story formula through a total of four generations — as small and light as possible, with an inline four-cylinder engine in the front driving the car's rear wheels. Our review of the Mazda MX-5 Miata found it to be a blast of common sense in an age of AI and fat EVs thanks to its thrilling driving characteristics.
The power provided by a Miata has never been excessive, but Mazda has always encouraged its drivers to exploit that power to its greatest advantage. From its original 1.6-liter engine providing 116 horsepower, it has grown to its current level of 181 horsepower from 2.0 liters of displacement. The 0-60 mph sprint, according to Car and Driver, takes 5.5 seconds in the latest Miata, while the quarter-mile goes by in 14.3 seconds at 96 mph. Pricing for the 2026 Miata starts at $31,745 including destination. 2027 pricing has not been announced.
Aston Martin Vanquish - 43.6 inches of legroom
The Aston Martin Vanquish, which is available as both a coupe and a new-for-2026 convertible called the Volante, has appreciably more legroom than the Corvette. The amount is 43.6 inches, making for a difference of eight-tenths of an inch. This means that those who are long of leg may find some additional comfort in this Aston Martin, though its price makes it the least viable option on this list. Our review of this impressive Aston Martin revealed that it had unparalleled presence, but it was too powerful to unleash on public roads thanks to its massive engine and rear-mounted transaxle.
The Aston Martin Vanquish is powered by a front-mounted, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that produces a massive 823 horsepower, driving the rear wheels after transiting an eight-speed automatic transmission. Carbon-ceramic brakes and eight-level traction control are also standard, the better to control this car's exceptional forward thrust. Car and Driver has estimated that the Aston Martin Vanquish will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds and a top speed of 214 mph.
Aston Martin first entered the public's consciousness through its use as James Bond's vehicle in the many films that continue to make up this extremely long-lived franchise. The famous 1963-65 Aston Martin DB5 that first appeared in "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball" went on to star in many more Bond films. But numerous other Astons would show up over the years, including the 2001 predecessor of the current model Vanquish, which had the ability to become totally invisible in 2002's "Die Another Day." Aston Martin 2026 Vanquish pricing starts at $469,400 including transportation, gas guzzler tax, and import costs.